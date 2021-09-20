Election Day Reminders for Electors

The Federal Election Is Today

Canadian electors are heading to the polls today.

Electors must vote at their assigned polling station. To find out where to vote, electors can check their voter information card, visit elections.ca or call 1-800-463-6868.

Every poll across the country is open for 12 hours on election day. Voting hours are staggered so that most results are available at around the same time on election night.

Voting hours (local time):

Time zone Voting hours Newfoundland 8:30 a.m.–8:30 p.m. Atlantic 8:30 a.m.–8:30 p.m. Eastern 9:30 a.m.–9:30 p.m. Central (except in Saskatchewan) 8:30 a.m.–8:30 p.m. Mountain and Saskatchewan 7:30 a.m.–7:30 p.m. Pacific 7:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m.

To vote, electors must be registered. Those who are not registered can register at their polling place when they go to vote. Unregistered electors can enter their information online, print a pre-filled registration certificate and bring it with them for faster service at the polls.

To make the voting process easier, electors should bring their voter information card, along with accepted ID, when they go to their polling place.

Electors must prove their identity and address. They can visit elections.ca to see the list of identification documents accepted at the polls or call 1-800-463-6868 for more information.

To maintain a safe environment for electors and election workers, Elections Canada strongly encourages electors to wear a mask when they go to vote, even in places where masks are not required by the province, territory or region. We will require electors to wear a mask where one is required by the province, territory or region or by the landlord leasing the space to us. Electors who cannot wear a mask for medical reasons will not be required to wear one.

Electors will be required to practice physical distancing, which may mean they have to temporarily line up in hallways or outside the polling place.

If electors can, they should avoid peak times, such as the opening of the polls in the morning and dinnertime in the evening.

Electors who have concerns about voting in person should visit elections.ca to find out more about the measures being taken to make voting safe at their polling place. Electors who think they have COVID-19 should follow their local health authority's guidelines and stay home.

Electors who applied to vote by mail and who are required to return their completed special ballot to their local Elections Canada office can drop it off at their assigned polling place, or at any other polling place in their riding. To find their assigned polling place, electors can check their voter information card, visit elections.ca or call 1-800-463-6868.

Preliminary results of the election will be published on elections.ca as soon as they become available.

Given the number of local special ballots we have received, we expect most of the country's 338 ridings to report the results of their local special ballot count on Tuesday, September 21 , and the vast majority to finish counting by Wednesday, September 22 . However, due to high volumes or logistical challenges, the full count may take up to four days in some ridings.

Candidates may send representatives (scrutineers) to observe ballot counting at polling places, returning offices and other locations in their electoral district.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

