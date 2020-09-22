"It's truly an honour to receive this award. Over the past three decades, I've had the pleasure of mentoring many PR colleagues both formally and informally, and most recently as Senior Fellow in Residence at Humber College," said Tobey as she accepted her award. "A special thanks to Anne Marie Males, who proposed the concept originally to the National Board. This program has been a rewarding way to bridge the gap between industry and academia, while upholding the importance of CPRS ethics and ethical behaviour. Today, I'm proud to say that the future of PR leadership across Canada is strong, smart, and keen to learn practical and applied knowledge from senior CPRS members like all of you. Thank you tout le monde and a special thanks to the CPRS National Awards Committee members for your support."

Tobey was named Mentor of the Year almost two years exactly since CPRS announced her appointment as the first Senior Fellow in Residence at Humber Institute of Technology & Advanced Learning. Since then, she's become a source of real-world expertise and guidance to students and faculty, while incorporating CPRS' vision of maintaining the highest standards and ethics in professional practice into the curriculum.

"Congratulations and many thanks Eileen for all your work with post-secondary students through the Humber Fellow-in-Residence position," said Victor Vrsnik, MCM, APR, FCPRS, past CPRS National President. "Thank you as well for your commitment to expanding this brilliant Fellow-in-Residence model to more academic institutions, which will allow for countless up and coming practitioners to learn the value and importance of the ethical PR practice from senior CPRS members."

Established to celebrate the Society's 60th anniversary, the Mentor of the Year Diamond Jubilee Award recognizes the outstanding effort of a public relations practitioner who has consistently and actively mentored practitioners to advance in their careers. It was one of nine Major and Special Awards presented this year to recognize exceptional involvement and commitment in the public relations profession.

