BURNABY, BC, Nov. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Best Buy's 2021 holiday season is set to be the longest and biggest to date. Starting earlier than ever before to help customers navigate the challenges of a second year with the pandemic, there will be deals all through November:

It's Best Buy's 20 th holiday season in Canada

in Best Buy is prepared to help find the perfect gift for 15 million customers this year

this year We have better inventory than previous holidays

than previous holidays Hundreds of new Black Friday priced deals will be added each week of November through to Black Friday

will be added each week of November through to Black Friday Our Black Friday guarantee , which begins today, means that if the price of one of the deals is lowered before Black Friday, Best Buy will refund the difference

, which begins today, means that if the price of one of the deals is lowered before Black Friday, Best Buy will refund the difference Holiday purchases can be made in three ways - in-store, online with 2-day shipping nationally and next-day delivery in major markets, and by reserving online with quick and easy pick-up in person or from a vehicle within one hour

- in-store, online with 2-day shipping nationally and next-day delivery in major markets, and by reserving online with quick and easy pick-up in person or from a vehicle within one hour We've introduced same day delivery in some key areas

in some key areas A Holiday Gift Guide is also available on BestBuy.ca to help customers browse the many incredible deals to be had this holiday season.

"At Best Buy, we are all about providing customers with options for how they want to shop. This holiday presents an opportunity for many to purchase their products in a way that best suits their needs" said Jason Abrams, Senior Vice President of Merchandising at Best Buy Canada. "Despite global uncertainties, we're confident in our preparation. We have been working diligently throughout 2021 to secure the best inventory (and deals!) with our vendors and the most options for delivery to ensure a smooth purchase process".

Experience the wonder of the season through the magic of tech from Best Buy Canada. A curated list of the season's top tech gifts can be found online at BestBuy.ca.

Some of the top Black Friday deals available now:

About Best Buy Canada

A wholly owned subsidiary of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY), Best Buy Canada Ltd. is one of Canada's largest and most successful omnichannel retailers, operating the Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, and Geek Squad (www.geeksquad.ca) brands. With over 160 Best Buy and Best Buy Mobile stores across Canada and an expanded assortment of lifestyle products offered through BestBuy.ca, Best Buy is a leader in total retail, catering to customers how, when, and where they want to shop. Best Buy Canada is committed to making a positive impact in the community with programs and partnerships that support youth to connect with technology to advance their education. For more information, visit BestBuy.ca.

