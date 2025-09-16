TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Egis, a global leader in architecture, consulting, construction engineering, operations and mobility services, has acquired Ecometrix, a leading environmental and water consultancy based in Canada.

Founded in 2004, Ecometrix has built a strong reputation in delivering high end environmental services, supporting permitting and regulatory compliance to the mining, nuclear, government, and private sector, through their 60 staff in Ontario.

Greg Northcott, CEO of Egis in Canada (CNW Group/Egis) Bruce Rodgers, CEO of Ecometrix (CNW Group/Egis)

The acquisition enhances Egis' environmental expertise, doubling the firm's environmental presence and building on their ability to deliver integrated solutions in nuclear, mining and water resources.

Ecometrix brings specialized environmental services in the nuclear sector, supporting the growth of Egis' Canadian nuclear practice, to which Egis brings 50 years of global expertise. The firm's technical expertise in the mining sector will elevate Egis' capabilities and presence, allowing a comprehensive environmental service offering. Additionally, Ecometrix will enable Egis to offer more comprehensive in-house water resource services, expanding the firm's capabilities to include larger industrial applications.

Greg Northcott, CEO of Egis in Canada, noted, "We are thrilled to welcome Ecometrix to Egis. This new acquisition continues the firm's growth in Canada, strengthening our ability to support our clients' needs. The addition supports our strategic objective of growing our nuclear practice and environmental services, enabling us to provide a full spectrum of environmental services."

Bruce Rodgers, CEO of Ecometrix, said, "Joining forces with Egis is an exciting opportunity for Ecometrix. The move fuels our collective growth and considerably enhances the services that we can provide to our clients."

AEC Advisors (www.aecadvisors.com), through its registered broker-dealer affiliate AEC Transaction Services LLC, was the exclusive financial advisor to Ecometrix.

About Ecometrix

Ecometrix is a team of environmental professionals helping nuclear, mining and other resource sector and public sector clients address complex challenges. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, their four business units include Mining, Monitoring, Risk Assessment, and Water Resources.

About Egis

Egis is a leading global architectural, consulting, construction engineering, operations and mobility services firm. We create and operate intelligent infrastructure and buildings that both respond to climate emergencies and contribute to balanced, sustainable and resilient development.

Our 22,000 employees operate across over 100 countries, deploying their expertise to develop and deliver cutting-edge innovations and solutions for clients. Through the wide range of our activities, we are central to the collective organization of society and the living environment of citizens all over the world.

