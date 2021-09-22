LEXINGTON, N.C., Sept. 22, 2021 /CNW/ -- EGGER, a worldwide leader in the manufacturing of wood-based materials, this month marked one year since starting production at its first North American plant. The highly-automated, state-of-the-art facility is the company's 20th globally, with production focuses on particleboard and lamination.

Expansion of the company's global production footprint allows EGGER to better serve its North American customers with shorter lead times and products designed for the wants and needs of this market. On the heels of the plant start-up, the company unveiled its first EGGER Decorative Collection for North America last October, delivering a full range of decorative surface options, available in matching TFL, laminates and edge banding.

"I can't believe how far we've come since selecting Lexington as the future home for EGGER's 20th plant, to being fully operational for 365 days and counting," said Carsten Ritterbach, Plant Manager, Commercial Services. "We are immensely grateful to everyone who played a role in our success and look forward to continuing to build our North American presence."

Construction on the one million square-foot, $500 million facility began in April 2018, with production starting last September. The facility now employs more than 400, exceeding the projected number of jobs created during Phase 1. When complete, the three-phase investment will create approximately 770 jobs, with an investment of $700 million.

EGGER products are available through numerous distribution partners, including Dixie Plywood, HDI Group, A&M Supply, Horizon Forest Products, Metro Hardwoods, Atlantic Plywood, Commonwealth Plywood, Decotec/Richelieu, Professional Distribution Center, Wanderosa, Wurth Wood Group, Wurth Baer Supply and Intermountain.

About EGGER

Founded in 1961 in St. Johann in Tyrol, Austria, EGGER is a more than $3.6 billion privately-held, family-owned company that employs more than 10,400 associates. EGGER is a global leader in the manufacturing of wood-based materials for the furniture and interior design, flooring and building products industries. The company's extensive, value-added product range includes thermally fused laminate (TFL), laminates, edge banding, raw particleboard, medium density fiberboard (MDF), MDF Mouldings and laminate flooring. With 20 production plants worldwide, EGGER Wood Products LLC is the company's first production facility in North America. The state-of-the-art particleboard manufacturing plant, with TFL laminations capacities, started production in September 2020. The total investment of the project, once completed, will be approximately $700 million and will create an estimated 770 direct jobs.

