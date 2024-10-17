Effective Succession Planning Communication Contributes to Improved Retention: New Guide From McLean & Company

Building on the firm's Design a High-Value Succession Planning Program blueprint, the guide has been designed to help HR share the importance of communication for succession planning programs with key players in their organization. HR leaders can also expect guidance on how to prepare communicators to tailor succession conversations for employees not identified as successors, succession candidates at various readiness levels, and candidates not selected for vacancies or whose readiness levels have changed.

"Well-executed communication with succession candidates is critical to program success for a variety of reasons, but most notably because it improves retention of succession candidates and adequately prepares them for the organization's most critical roles," says Kelly Berte, practice lead of HR Research & Advisory Services at McLean & Company. "Effective succession planning conversations provide the opportunity for the organization to share the rationale behind succession planning decisions. When employees feel as though they understand decision-making, especially around changes that directly impact them, trust is increased and the risk of employees developing their own – sometimes potentially negative – perceptions is reduced."

In McLean & Company's new guide, HR leaders will find research-backed guidance to prepare for succession planning conversations through a variety of steps, as outlined below:

Identify communicators responsible for facilitating succession conversations, keeping in mind the communicators may vary for succession candidates with different levels of readiness. Communicators responsible for sharing program details often include HR, direct people managers, skip-level managers, or cross-functional leaders. Outline communicator accountabilities. HR leaders should outline the accountabilities and responsibilities of the communicators and share the target level of transparency for the succession planning program. Next, they should encourage communicators to share messages with empathy and to anticipate a variety of reactions. Finally, they should advise communicators on how to proactively spot and address retention concerns. Communicate people manager accountabilities. Regardless of whether the succession candidates' people manager is the identified communicator, the people manager is accountable for supporting the development of succession candidates on their team. The firm advises that it is important to address common people manager concerns, remind managers to continue to support all employees' development, and prepare managers to maintain the overall team dynamic.

In order to experience the benefits that accompany effective communication, McLean & Company emphasizes the importance of intentionally selecting the level of transparency in succession planning conversations. Step one of the firm's Design a High-Value Succession Planning Program blueprint offers direction for organizations that have not yet identified a target transparency level.

