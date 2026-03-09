Edward Jones Expands Free Financial Education for Canadians with Tax Planning Webinar

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Edward Jones Canada is expanding its commitment to financial education with a free webinar focused on tax planning strategies designed to help Canadians build and preserve wealth more effectively.

The webinar, "Doing Money Differently: Tax Planning Strategies That Work," features Julie Petrera, Director of Financial Planning for Edward Jones Canada, who provides participants a high-level overview of strategies like asset location, income splitting, tax-loss selling, beneficiary designations, and charitable giving, explaining how each can help strengthen your financial plan, improve tax efficiency and support your long-term goals.

"Tax planning is an important component of holistic financial planning that focuses on reducing or deferring tax," says Petrera. "Not everyone's situation and goals are the same. An Edward Jones financial advisor can consider your personal financial picture and help you explore the tax strategies that make sense for you." They can also work with your qualified tax professional to help ensure any decisions align with your personal tax situation.

The webinar is available on-demand at edwardjones.ca/webinars and represents Edward Jones' commitment to serving the unique needs of individual investors through accessible financial education.

This webinar is informational only. Edward Jones, its employees and Edward Jones advisors are not estate planners and cannot provide tax or legal advice.

About Edward Jones Canada

Edward Jones is a full-service investment dealer which provides a range of investment products, services, and solutions to retail investors. We have more than 870 financial advisors in Canadian communities from coast-to- coast. A member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization and the Canadian Investor Protection Fund, the firm is also a participating organization in the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit edwardjones.ca.

