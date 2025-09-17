EDUARDO LUNA APPOINTED LEAD DIRECTOR OF VIZSLA SILVER

NYSE: VZLA TSX: VZLA

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSX: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) (Frankfurt: 0G3) ("Vizsla" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Eduardo Luna, an independent director of the Company since November 15, 2023, has been appointed as Lead Director of the Board.

"It is a privilege to announce Eduardo Luna's appointment as Lead Director of Vizsla Silver," stated Chairman, Craig Parry. "Eduardo Luna is one of Mexico's most respected mining leaders and a member of the Mexican Mining Hall of Fame. Over a career spanning four decades, he has guided world-class companies such as Goldcorp, Wheaton River, and Primero Mining, playing a key role in developing some of Mexico's most important mines, including San Dimas. Since joining the Board as an independent director in November 2023, Mr. Luna has played an instrumental role in Vizsla Silver's success as we advance towards becoming one of the world's leading silver producers. Eduardo's leadership and expertise will continue to be invaluable as we drive the Panuco district into its next phase of development."

Mr. Luna, former director of Wheaton Precious Metals, joined Vizsla Silver's Board in November 2023. His wealth of knowledge and experience developing and operating the world-class San Dimas Mine in Durango Mexico, a direct analogue to the Panuco Project in terms of host geology and style of mineralization, has provided valuable perspective to the Vizsla Board.

In addition to his role at Vizsla Silver, Mr. Luna is on the Board of Directors at Coeur Mining and serves as the Chairman of the Board of Directors at Rochester Resources. Mr. Luna has also been inducted into the Mexico Mining Hall of Fame and serves as Chairman of the Advisory Board of the Faculty of Mines at the University of Guanajuato, where he received a degree in Mining Engineering.

The Company also announces that it has granted 1,550,000 performance-based restricted share units ("PRSUs") to certain officers, employees and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan (the "Plan"). The PRSUs will vest in equal installments over three years commencing one year from the announcement of the Feasibility Study on the Company's flagship Panuco Silver-Gold Project (the "Panuco Project") in Sinaloa, Mexico. The objective of this grant is to further align incentives of officers, employees and consultants with the advancement of the Panuco Project towards development. All PRSUs are subject to the terms of the Plan and the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

About the Panuco Project

The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán. The original contiguous 7,189.5 Ha past producing district benefits from over 86 kilometres of total vein extent, 35 kilometres of underground mines, roads, power, and permits.

The district contains intermediate to low sulfidation epithermal silver and gold deposits related to siliceous volcanism and crustal extension in the Oligocene and Miocene. Host rocks are mainly continental volcanic rocks correlated to the Tarahumara Formation.

On January 6, 2025, the Company announced an updated mineral resource estimate for Panuco which includes an estimated in-situ combined measured and indicated mineral resource of 222.4 Moz AgEq and an in-situ inferred resource of 138.7 Moz AgEq (please refer to Vizsla's press release dated January 6, 2025).

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, BC, focused on advancing its flagship, 100%-owned Panuco silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The Company recently completed a Preliminary Economic Study for Panuco in July 2024 which highlights 15.2 Moz AgEq of annual production over an initial 10.6-year mine life, an after-tax NPV5% of US$1.1B, 86% IRR and a 9-month payback at US$26/oz Ag and US$1,975/oz Au. Vizsla Silver aims to position itself as a leading silver company by implementing a dual track development approach at Panuco, advancing mine development, while continuing district scale exploration through low-cost means.

Technical Disclosure

In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), Jesus Velador, Ph.D. MMSA QP, Vice President of Exploration, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release.

No production decision has been made for Panuco at this time. Any decision to proceed to construction or commercial production will only be made following completion of a feasibility study that demonstrates economic and technical viability in accordance with NI 43-101.

