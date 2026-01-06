EdgeLabs Officially Enters the European Market Through Strategic Partnership with SpinOro

TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2026 /CNW/ - EdgeLabs, a fast-growing gaming provider in North America, announces its official expansion into the European market through a major partnership with leading iGaming aggregator SpinOro. The agreement marks a major step in EdgeLabs' global growth strategy and unlocks significant new commercial opportunities for both companies.

EdgeLabs Expands Footprint with Europe Launch

Under the partnership, Spinoro's extensive network of third-party operators will integrate EdgeLabs' full content portfolio, granting players access to popular slot titles. In turn, EdgeLabs will leverage Spinoro's tech platform to deliver high-performing games, exciting promotional tools, innovative mechanics, and bespoke experiences.

With operator launches in motion, the partnership marks EdgeLabs' official entry into markets outside North America, positioning the provider for accelerated growth across Europe.

Founded in 2024, EdgeLabs has quickly established itself as a leading player in the online casino space. With a rapidly expanding catalog that includes hit slots, fish games, keno, and more genres on the horizon, the company is pushing ahead with its strategy to grow across North America, Asia, and now Europe; with a focus on entering new markets in 2026 such as LATAM and Africa.

SpinOro, part of the Anakatech Group, has been a global leading iGaming software and solutions since 2012. With a portfolio of in-house and aggregated gaming content, SpinOro offers 200+ proprietary games and access to 10,000+ titles from over 100 providers. SpinOro supports operators across 18+ jurisdictions with seamless platform integrations. The recent partnership with SpinOro's platform provides a scalable pathway to deliver EdgeLabs content supply to a large operator network.

A Partnership Built on Shared Vision

The collaboration represents more than a distribution agreement; it is a strategic alignment between two companies committed to innovation, quality, and long-term market expansion within the global online gaming landscape.

Marina Rodov, CEO of EdgeLabs, commented:

"We're thrilled to take our relationship with SpinOro to the next level. At our core, both companies are builders of great games; that shared DNA makes this partnership incredibly natural and exciting. Together we'll bring best-in-class content, enhanced promotional tools, custom game development, and true 24/7 support to operators and players across Europe"

"Partnering with EdgeLabs is a great addition to our growing content ecosystem and another example of how SpinOro helps ambitious studios scale internationally, shared Jeff Letlat, COO at SpinOto. We're excited to support their European expansion by bringing their portfolio to our operator network and ensuring fast, reliable integrations that deliver real performance."

About EdgeLabs:

EdgeLabs is a leading B2B online gaming provider known for delivering engaging, high-performance games backed by the latest technology and player-centric math models. With operations across North America, Europe, and Asia, EdgeLabs equips partners with fully integrated, scalable solutions focused on retention, customization, and gamification. Learn more at www.edgelabs.game

About SpinOro:

SpinOro is a game studio and platform provider offering a portfolio of over 220 in-house titles, including slots, scratch cards, crash games and table classics. SpinOro also operates an all-in-one sports and casino aggregation platform with access to more than 10,000 games from 200+ prominent providers. With content available in 15+ languages and seamless integration across products, SpinOro serves regulated markets globally, helping operators deliver high-quality, engaging gaming experiences at scale. For more information, visit www.spinoro.com

