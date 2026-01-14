EdgeLabs Expands with its Aggregation Arm, EdgeLabs Connect, Designed for Faster Go-Live

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2026 /CNW/ - EdgeLabs today announced the launch of EdgeLabs Connect, a new aggregation business line designed to streamline integrations and accelerate go-live timelines. Built by a game studio with firsthand experience bringing content to market, EdgeLabs Connect makes it easier for operators and game providers to connect, integrate, and launch content faster.

EdgeLabs Expands B2B Offering with EdgeLabs Connect, an aggregation platform designed to cut complexity and shorten go-live. (CNW Group/EdgeLabs)

EdgeLabs Connect offers operators a single API integration that provides access to a large catalogue of online casino content from popular studios. By expanding this part of the business, EdgeLabs aims to significantly reduce the technical and operational challenges that both operators and gaming studios face during integrations, while giving partners more flexibility in how they manage and launch content.

"Our goal with EdgeLabs Connect is simple: make integrations easier and give our partners more control," said Marina Rodov, CEO of EdgeLabs. "Because it's built by a game studio that understands performance, this expansion allows us to support operators and studios at a larger scale, backed by our best-in-class tech offering, content supply and account management."

Designed with operator's needs in mind, EdgeLabs Connect allows partners to configure games for different markets, currencies, and promotional requirements, including bonuses and free spins. The aggregation platform will provide account management and support throughout the integration process and beyond, helping partners go live smoothly and stay supported as they grow.

For game studios, EdgeLabs Connect offers a faster path to distribution: integrate once and reach a wider network of operators, without the overhead of multiple direct connections. The platform handles key technical components such as wallet management, game sessions, and reporting, so studios can stay focused on building great content and optimizing performance.

The launch of EdgeLabs Connect reflects EdgeLabs' continued expansion across global markets and its focus on long-term partnerships. The aggregation platform is positioned as a core pillar of the company's B2B offering, supporting established operators and emerging studios seeking a faster, simpler path to market.

About EdgeLabs:

EdgeLabs is a leading B2B online gaming provider known for delivering engaging, high-performance games backed by the latest technology and player-centric math models. With operations across North America, Europe, and Asia, EdgeLabs equips partners with fully integrated, scalable solutions focused on retention, customization, and gamification. Learn more at www.edgelabs.game

SOURCE EdgeLabs

For media inquiries, please contact: Kelly Gelman, Business Development Manager, at [email protected]