Edge Copper Strengthens Management Team with Appointment of Kyle Lindahl as COO and John Stefka as VP Environment & Community Relations

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Edge Copper Corporation (TSXV: EDCU) ("Edge Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of Kyle Lindahl as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and John Stefka as Vice President, Environment & Community Relations. These appointments reflect Edge Copper's commitment to advancing the Zonia Copper Project responsibly, expeditiously and efficiently.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kyle and John to the Edge Copper team," said Gil Clausen, Chair and CEO of Edge Copper. "Both Kyle and John's experience and success, particularly in project development and permitting in Arizona, will be instrumental as we advance Zonia through feasibility to construction. Their expertise further strengthens our leadership team and plays a key role in driving long-term value creation."

Mr. Lindahl will join Edge Copper effective November 17, 2025. He is a mining engineer with over 20 years of expertise across a range of commodities including copper, zinc, gold, silver, talc, and molybdenum. His extensive experience encompasses engineering, design, operations, project management, business development, financial analysis, business plan execution, and team leadership, all underscored by a strong commitment to workplace safety. Mr. Lindahl was most recently COO and VP Project Development at New World Resources Ltd, which was acquired in 2025, where he successfully advanced the Antler Copper Project in Arizona. Previously, he was at Stantec, Redpath, and Rio Tinto as a Mining Engineer.

Mr. Lindahl has Bachelor of Science degrees (BS Finance & BS Accounting) from the University of Colorado Boulder and a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Mining and Mineral Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines (Summa Cum Laude). Mr. Lindahl also has an Executive MBA from Northwestern University – Kellogg School of Management. Mr. Lindahl is a Professional Engineer (PE).

Mr. Stefka will join Edge Copper effective November 1, 2025. Mr. Stefka has over 15 years of professional experience in environmental management, stakeholder engagement, permitting, and regulatory compliance within the North American mining sector. Mr. Stefka brings a proven track record of managing complex approvals processes and fostering meaningful relationships with key stakeholders. He most recently served as the Environment and Community Manager at New World Resources Ltd, which was acquired in 2025, where he successfully led community engagement and permitting of the Antler Project in Arizona. Previously, Mr. Stefka has worked in Arizona as the Environmental Manager for Golden Vertex Corp. and in various environmental roles for Newmont Corporation.

Mr. Stefka has a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from the University of Nevada – Reno and has a Master of Science degree in Environmental Science from the University of Idaho.

About Edge Copper Corporation

Edge Copper Corporation is a copper-focused exploration and development company advancing its 100%-owned Zonia Copper Project in Arizona. Zonia is a past-producing SX-EW heap leach operation on private land, located in Arizona's historic Walnut Grove mining district. With existing infrastructure and significant potential for resource expansion, Zonia is well-positioned to become a key U.S. copper development project.

The TSX Venture Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the Transaction or the Concurrent Financing and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Edge Copper Corporation

For further information regarding Edge Copper: Telephone: +1 604 307 1128, Email: [email protected]