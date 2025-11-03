Edge Copper Commences Inaugural Drill Program with GeologicAI to Accelerate the Zonia Copper Project in Arizona Using Next-Generation AI Exploration

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Edge Copper Corporation (TSXV: EDCU) ("Edge Copper" or the "Company") today announces an equity investment by, and technical collaboration with, GeologicAI, the global leader in High-Resolution Decision Engineering for the critical minerals sector. This collaboration combines Edge Copper's proven mine development expertise with GeologicAI's advanced artificial intelligence and geological modeling technologies to shorten the exploration and development timeline at Edge Copper's 100%-owned Zonia Copper Project ("Zonia") in Arizona.

Located 160 miles north of Phoenix in Arizona's historic Walnut Grove mining district, Zonia is a past-producing SX-EW heap leach operation on private land -- a rare advantage that enables streamlined permitting and rapid development. With existing infrastructure and significant potential for resource expansion, Zonia is well positioned to become a key U.S. copper development project.

GeologicAI, through its Resource Exploration Strategies ("RXS") unit, is the lead investor in Edge Copper's recently completed C$17 million equity financing, which closed on October 30, 2025.

"We are proud to be GeologicAI's inaugural investment," commented Gil Clausen, Edge Copper's Chair and CEO. "There is a clear global gap between copper demand and supply -- and the only way to close it is by unlocking quality resources faster. Our team has built mines and delivered value across multiple cycles, and Zonia stands out for its fundamentals and growth potential. With GeologicAI's decision-engineering tools, we can drill smarter, de-risk our development, and significantly shorten the path to feasibility thanks to the rich data and robust analysis available to us. GeologicAI's approach is unique and represents a smarter, more efficient way to explore. We expect that working with them will reduce our risks, manage our costs, and improve our timelines dramatically."

Mr. Clausen added, "Zonia is an exceptional project with the potential to become a model for sustainable U.S. copper production. Combining veteran experience with next-generation AI is exactly how we'll build the next great, 100% made-in-the-USA, pure copper producing operation."

Edge Copper is planning a 60,000-foot drill program, commencing in Q4 2025, to expand resources and advance the conversion of Zonia's extensive oxide copper Indicated and Inferred Resources. Based on these results, the Company expects to update the current mineral resource and, if successful, the planned program could support a significantly larger and longer-life operation at Zonia than previously reported.

"This collaboration is a natural extension of our mission to bring high-confidence, data-driven decision-making into the earliest stages of critical mineral discovery," said Patrick Redmond, President of RXS at GeologicAI. "We are honored to work alongside the exceptional team at Edge Copper. We see significant exploration potential at the Zonia Copper Project, and we believe we can create real value through efficient planning, modeling, and discovery."

The technical collaboration integrates GeologicAI's Resource Exploration Strategies (RXS) platform into Zonia's exploration and development program. The work plan includes:

Drill-hole spacing and optimization studies to define the most efficient path from inferred to measured resources.

to define the most efficient path from inferred to measured resources. Remote core logging and real-time scanning to reduce on-site personnel requirements and laboratory costs.

to reduce on-site personnel requirements and laboratory costs. Integrated geological, resource, and geometallurgical modeling to support feasibility-level confidence while minimizing cost and time.

About Edge Copper Corporation

Edge Copper Corporation is a copper-focused exploration and development company advancing its 100%-owned Zonia Copper Project in Arizona. Zonia is a past-producing SX-EW heap leach operation on private land, located in Arizona's historic Walnut Grove mining district. With existing infrastructure and significant potential for resource expansion, Zonia is well-positioned to become a key U.S. copper development project. For more information please visit www.edgecopper.com.

About GeologicAI

GeologicAI is the global leader in High-Resolution Decision Engineering for the critical minerals industry. Through proprietary AI, automation, and advanced geological modeling, GeologicAI helps mining companies -- from global majors to select juniors -- make faster, better, and lower-risk decisions across the resource lifecycle. Learn more at GeologicAI.com. Contact: [email protected]

The TSX Venture Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the Transaction or the Concurrent Financing and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

