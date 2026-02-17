$690 million in commercial support across 28 defence and security companies

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ - At a time of heightened global uncertainty and rapidly evolving security needs, Export Development Canada (EDC) has stepped up to support Canada's defence and security sector as it contributes to Canada's strategic objectives of national security, economic resilience, industrial competitiveness and trade diversification.

In 2025, EDC significantly broadened its defence and security approach to expand its ability to support the sector at this critical time. Since then, EDC has provided approximately $690 million in financing and insurance-related support among 28 defence and security companies1.

"Canada is at a pivotal moment, and our security, our economic resilience, and our alliances depend on Canadian companies being ready to deliver," said Alison Nankivell, EDC's President and CEO. "We're seeing strong demand from trusted allies and emerging markets for Canadian defence and security technologies, and Canada is prepared to stand up and compete. EDC has a clear role to play--providing working capital, project financing and export expertise to help Canadian companies scale quickly, diversify trade, and deliver the capabilities our partners need."

"Canada's strength grows when our companies can compete globally," said The Honourable Maninder Sidhu, Minister of International Trade. "By investing in our defence and security exporters, we're driving innovation, creating jobs, and positioning Canadian technologies in markets where they're needed most. When Canadian firms expand their footprint abroad, our economy grows, our industries scale, and Canada strengthens its ability to navigate an increasingly complex and rapidly evolving global environment."

"Rebuilding and modernizing Canada's defence industrial base requires a coordinated, nationwide effort," said The Honourable David J. McGuinty. Minister of National Defence. "Export Development Canada is playing a critical role in enabling Canadian companies to meet this challenge by helping them innovate, scale, and compete in a rapidly evolving global environment. Their support is strengthening the capabilities of the Canadian Armed Forces while driving long term economic growth and creating high quality jobs for Canadians. This is how we ensure Canada remains secure, resilient, and ready for the future."

EDC supports the scale‑up of Canadian defence and security capabilities through financing solutions that help expand manufacturing capacity and manage growth. Most of the support to date has been delivered through EDC's guarantee programs with Canadian financial institutions, under which EDC shares risk with banks to enable greater access to working capital, expanded credit facilities, and bonding support. These tools are critical for companies managing long production cycles, complex supply chains, and large-scale contracts. EDC can also facilitate financing for foreign purchasers in trusted allied markets, drawing on its expertise in sovereign risk, public‑sector buyers, and international markets to help Canadian exporters compete for large, long‑term opportunities abroad. Additionally, EDC's market intelligence, sector expertise, and global networks help companies identify opportunities and navigate complex export pathways.

Customer success stories

Maritime Launch Services (MLS) is developing Spaceport Nova Scotia, Canada's first commercial spaceport. In 2025, EDC committed $10 million in financing to support the project's advancement toward its first orbital launch. Once operational, the spaceport will enable satellite launches for defence and security, weather monitoring, telecommunications, and other critical applications, contributing to Canada's sovereign launch capability.

Weatherhaven Global Resources, a British Columbia‑based company, specializes in rapidly deployable shelter solutions for global military, commercial and medical markets. As a longstanding customer since 2008, EDC has provided $5 million in loan guarantees to its financial partner to provide working capital for its export sales. More recently, EDC supported their expansion into new markets to secure the sale of shelter solutions to the United Arab Emirates.

Quebec-based Vosker is a high‑growth technology company that specializes in surveillance technologies used across industrial, commercial, wildlife and security applications. EDC recently provided $45 million in financing to accelerate its growth in dual-use technology and support the company's acquisition of Reconeyez, a European-based leader in AI-powered autonomous intelligent surveillance solutions for large entreprises (B2B) and international government agencies (B2G). With this support, the company is accelerating its expansion into European markets and strengthening its technological capabilities.

OSI Maritime Systems (Canada) Ltd, based in Burnaby, British Columbia, is a leading Canadian defence technology company specializing in integrated marine navigation and tactical solutions for naval and maritime security operations. OSI delivers solutions to navies around the world, including to Europe and the Indo-Pacific. An EDC customer for more than 16 years, OSI is supported through a $30 million Account Performance Security Guarantee (APSG) to provide non‑financial guarantees required to secure and deliver large‑scale international defence contracts.

New Defence and Security Lead

EDC has expanded its internal capacity to scale its support to the defence and security sector and to work with the industry to better understand its needs. EDC established a new National Ecosystem Lead role for Defence & Security, appointing Gord Scharf in the position. A serving Lieutenant-Colonel in the Canadian Armed Forces with more than three decades of military experience, Scharf brings deep operational, procurement and strategic insight to the role.

"Having served both in uniform and now in this role at EDC, I understand the urgency and complexity facing companies operating in this sector," said Gord Scharf. "My focus is on helping Canadian defence and security firms navigate growth, access capital, and scale responsibly--so they can deliver solutions that strengthen Canada and our allies."

