EDAN Highlights Commitment to Global Health at GHF 2025 Satellite Symposium, a Side Event of the World Health Assembly

GENEVA, May 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- Edan Instruments, Inc. (300206.SZ), a leading global medical device company, participated in the Geneva Health Forum (GHF) 2025 Satellite Symposium, held as a side event of the World Health Assembly (WHA). Titled "China's Medical Technology Innovation and Its Implementation for Global Health," the event took place on May 20 in Geneva and was co-organized by Tsinghua University and the Université de Genève. It brought together innovators, policymakers, and development partners to explore how Chinese medical technology is advancing equitable healthcare, particularly in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).

Panelists at the Satellite Symposium on China’s Medical Technology Innovation and Its Implementation for Global Health, held during a World Health Assembly side event in Geneva, May 2025. From left to right: Min Yang, Senior Program Officer, Gates Foundation (Facilitator); Mitoha Ondo’o Ayekaba, Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Equatorial Guinea; Ira Ovesen, Deputy Representative, UNFPA China; Ye Xu, Senior Health Advisor, Asian Development Bank; and Xicheng Xie, Co-Founder, Edan Instruments, Inc.

Representing EDAN, Co-Founder Mr. Xicheng Xie delivered a keynote sharing the company's experience in delivering accessible innovation to underserved communities. "Real innovation isn't just about cutting-edge technology — it's about bringing the right solutions to the people who need them the most," said Mr. Xie, reflecting on the company's three-decade journey and the evolving meaning of innovation.

In that spirit, Mr. Xie highlighted EDAN's efforts to develop medical technologies that are accessible, practical, and impactful in real-world settings. He shared detailed of an ongoing initiative using EDAN's Nano Series handheld diagnostic ultrasound system to support basic prenatal care in resource-limited environments. The project focuses on equipping primary healthcare workers with tools for early screening and timely referral for at-risk pregnancies. He also noted other impactful technologies, including palm-sized fetal dopplers, EDAN's IQ intelligent algorithm, and its smart ECG web platform — each designed to bridge infrastructure gaps and reduce reliance on scarce medical personnel.

With a long-standing presence across both high-end and resource-limited markets, EDAN has built a truly global footprint – from Europe to Africa. To strengthen local engagement and ensure more responsive service, it has established 22 subsidiaries worldwide. This localized support, combined with a commitment to frontline feedback, drives continuous product improvement and meaningful impact.

EDAN is also actively involved in a range of meaningful projects across LMICs, working alongside NGOs, public health agencies, and development partners. These include maternal health and women's care initiatives in South Africa, portable diagnostic deployments in West Africa, and ultrasound screening programs in Latin America. Each year, nearly 1,000 ultrasound devices are deployed globally through NGO-led programs. These partnerships not only expand access to essential care but also help build local capacity through training and support.

"At EDAN, we believe in bringing innovation and value together to improve the human condition," Xie concluded. "That mission is at the core of everything we do — from product design to global partnerships."

As EDAN celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2025, the company remains steadfast in its mission to deliver innovation that matters — especially for those who need it most.

About Edan Instruments, Inc.

EDAN is dedicated to improving the human condition around the world by delivering value-driven, innovative, and high-quality medical products and services, pioneering a comprehensive line of medical solutions that address a broad range of healthcare practices including Patient Monitoring, Diagnostic ECG, OB/GYN, Ultrasound Imaging, Point-of-Care Testing, In-Vitro Diagnostics, and Animal Care.

