EcoSynthetix Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSX: ECO) ("EcoSynthetix" or the "Company"), a renewable chemicals company that produces a portfolio of commercially proven bio-based products, today announced its financial and operational results for the three months (Q3 2019) and nine months (YTD 2019) ended September 30, 2019. Financial references are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Highlights

Net sales of $4.5 million in Q3 2019, compared to $5.6 million in Q3 2018

in Q3 2019, compared to in Q3 2018 Net loss of $0.3 million in Q3 2019, unchanged from Q3 2018

in Q3 2019, unchanged from Q3 2018 Adjusted EBITDA loss was $40 thousand in Q3 2019, compared to a nominal loss in Q3 2018

in Q3 2019, compared to a nominal loss in Q3 2018 Cash provided by operating activities was $0.3 million in Q3 2019, compared to $0.2 million in Q3 2018

in Q3 2019, compared to in Q3 2018 Maintained a strong balance sheet with cash and short-term investments of $44.4 million as at September 30, 2019

"The business continues to demonstrate durable bottom line performance. Coated free sheet paper demand is down nearly 18% year to date which impacted our top line. However, through disciplined cost management we maintained our momentum with a nominal Adjusted EBITDA loss and positive cash flow from operations during the quarter," said Jeff MacDonald, CEO of EcoSynthetix. "While paper and paperboard remain the majority of our volumes today, our number one priority is delivering on the value proposition our No Added Formaldehyde (NAF) DuraBind resin offers to manufacturers, retailers and end customers of particle board. We remain highly engaged with both our lead commercial account and our key strategic prospects, which represent the leading players in the NAF market. Our DuraBind offering represents a healthier and sustainable alternative to conventional formaldehyde-based binders. We are also excited by the progress and feedback from the exclusive licensee of our all-natural biopolymer binder for use in the personal care market. While it's still early days, it represents a new market that speaks to the breadth of application of our technology."

Financial Summary

Net Sales

Net sales were $4.5 million and $14.0 million for Q3 2019 and YTD 2019, respectively, compared to $5.6 million and $16.8 million in the corresponding periods in 2018. The decreases were primarily due to lower sales volume as a result of continued challenging market dynamics within the paper market which included the loss of business from a European paperboard mill in the first quarter of 2019 which reduced sales $0.4 million and $1.1 million in the comparative periods, respectively.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was $1.0 million and $3.0 million for Q3 2019 and YTD 2019, compared to $1.1 million and $3.3 million in the corresponding periods in 2018. The decreases of $0.1 million and $0.3 million were primarily due to lower sales volume, partially offset by lower manufacturing costs.

Gross profit as a percentage of sales was 22.3% and 21.5% for Q3 2019 and YTD 2019, respectively, compared to 19.0% and 19.6% in the corresponding periods in 2018. Gross profit as a percentage of sales adjusted for manufacturing depreciation was 26.2% and 25.5% for Q3 2019 and YTD 2019, respectively, compared to 22.7% and 23.3% for the corresponding periods in 2018. The increases in gross profit as a percentage of sales and gross profit as a percentage of sales adjusted for manufacturing depreciation in both periods were primarily due to favourable customer mix and lower manufacturing costs.

Selling, General and Administrative

Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) were $1.2 million and $3.4 million for Q3 2019 and YTD 2019, respectively, compared to $1.1 million and $4.1 million for the corresponding periods in 2018. The change in the quarterly period was due to a change in foreign exchange revaluation gains and losses. The change in the YTD period was primarily due to lower people related costs, a change in foreign exchange revaluation gains and losses and lower discretionary expenses.

SG&A includes share-based compensation expense, which was $0.2 million and $0.5 million for Q3 2019 and YTD 2019, respectively, compared to $0.2 million and $0.6 million in the corresponding periods in 2018. SG&A excluding share-based compensation expense was $0.9 million and $2.9 million in Q3 2019 and YTD 2019, respectively, compared to $0.8 million and $3.6 million for the corresponding periods in 2018.

Research and Development

Research and development (R&D) costs were $0.4 million and $1.3 million for Q3 2019 and YTD 2019, respectively, compared to $0.5 million and $1.8 million for the corresponding periods in 2018. The decrease in both periods was primarily due to lower people related expenses, the recognition of government grants and a decrease in rent expense partly offset by an increase in depreciation expense. Rent expense was $0.2 million lower and depreciation expense included in R&D was $0.1 million higher in YTD 2019 due to the adoption of IFRS 16, Leases, which was implemented using the modified retrospective method on January 1, 2019.

Depreciation expense included in R&D was $0.1 million and $0.4 million for Q3 2019 and YTD 2019, respectively, compared to $0.1 million and $0.3 million in the corresponding periods in 2018. R&D excluding depreciation expense was $0.3 million and $0.8 million for Q3 2019 and YTD 2019, respectively, compared to $0.4 million and $1.5 million for the corresponding periods in 2018.

Termination benefits

Termination benefits were nil for both Q3 2019 and YTD 2019, compared to nil and $0.2 million in corresponding periods in 2018. Termination benefits recorded in 2018 related to a cost reduction plan implemented in the first quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA1

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $40 thousand and $0.2 million for Q3 2019 and YTD 2019, respectively, compared to a nominal loss and $1.4 million loss in the corresponding periods in 2018. The change in the quarterly period was due to lower gross profit partly offset by lower operating expenses. The change in the YTD period was primarily due to lower operating expenses partly offset by a decrease in gross profit.

Net Loss

Net loss was $0.3 million, or $0.01 per common share, and $0.9 million, or $0.01 per common share, for Q3 2019 and YTD 2019, respectively, unchanged, in the quarterly period from last year and compared to $2.2 million, or $0.04 per common share, for the YTD period in 2018. The decrease in the YTD period was primarily due to lower operating expenses partly offset by lower gross profit

Liquidity

Cash on hand and short-term investments were $44.4 million as at September 30, 2019, compared to $44.8 million as at December 31, 2018. Cash on hand at September 30, 2019, excluding the $35.6 million in short-term investments, was $8.8 million. During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company repurchased and cancelled 361,168 common shares for total consideration of $0.8 million.

1Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This press release makes reference to certain non-IFRS measures. These non-IFRS measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing a further understanding of results of operations of EcoSynthetix from management's perspective. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the financial information of EcoSynthetix reported under IFRS. The Company uses non-IFRS measures such as Adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with a supplemental measure of operating performance and thus highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. Management also believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess the Company's ability to meet its capital expenditure and working capital requirements.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure recognized under IFRS and does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. See "IFRS and Non-IFRS Measures." The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA because the Company believes it facilitates investors' use of operating performance comparisons from period to period and company to company by backing out potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting relative interest expense), the book amortization of intangibles (affecting relative amortization expense) and the age and book value of property and equipment (affecting relative depreciation expense). The Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA because it believes it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties as a measure of financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA as presented herein are not recognized measures under IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or net income as measures of operating results or an alternative to cash flows as measures of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as consolidated net income (loss) before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, other non-cash expenses and charges deducted in determining consolidated net income (loss).

The following table reconciles net loss to Adjusted EBITDA loss for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018:



Three months ended

September 30, 2019

(unaudited) Three months ended

September 30, 2018

(unaudited) Nine months ended

September 30, 2019

(unaudited) Nine months ended

September 30, 2018

(unaudited) Net Loss (312,441) (307,582) (866,265) (2,181,807) Depreciation 327,711 300,497 1,017,670 936,038 Share-based Compensation 226,710 231,536 521,117 555,038 Interest Income (282,310) (228,498) (832,212) (667,980) Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (40,330) (4,047) (159,690) (1,358,711)

About EcoSynthetix Inc. (www.ecosynthetix.com)

EcoSynthetix offers a range of sustainable engineered biopolymers that allow customers to reduce their use of harmful materials, such as formaldehyde and styrene-based chemicals. The Company's flagship products, DuraBind™ and EcoSphere®, are used to manufacture wood composites, paper and packaging, and enable performance improvements, economic benefits and sustainability. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (T:ECO).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this Press Release constitute "forward-looking" statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, objectives or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, objectives or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this Press Release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans to execute its commercial strategy, convert late-stage industrial trial prospects into customers and expand the number of lines and the volumes at existing customers, and other statements regarding the Company's plans and expectations in 2019. These statements reflect our current views regarding future events and operating performance and are based on information currently available to us, and speak only as of the date of this Press Release. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions and should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such performance or results will be achieved. Those assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully allocate capital as needed and to develop new products, as well as the fact that our results of operations and business outlook are subject to significant risk, volatility and uncertainty. Many factors could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the factors identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 4, 2019. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this Press Release as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Unless required by applicable securities law, we do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

EcoSynthetix Inc.



Consolidated Balance Sheets



(expressed in US dollars)











(Unaudited)



September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Assets









Current assets



Cash 8,786,778 14,207,342 Short-term investments 35,619,726 30,635,400 Accounts receivable 1,732,215 2,347,622 Inventory 2,784,351 2,722,742 Government grants receivable 108,078 140,000 Prepaid expenses 173,186 129,240

49,204,334 50,182,346





Non-current assets



Property, plant and equipment 6,915,310 6,174,898 Total assets 56,119,644 56,357,244











Liabilities









Current liabilities



Trade accounts payables and accrued liabilities 1,724,176 2,255,430





Non-current liabilities



Lease liability 1,222,640 - Total liabilities 2,946,816 2,255,430





Shareholders' Equity



Common shares 491,245,997 491,618,125 Contributed surplus 10,108,210 9,798,803 Accumulated deficit (448,181,379) (447,315,114) Total shareholders' equity 53,172,828 54,101,814





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 56,119,644 56,357,244

EcoSynthetix Inc.









Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss









For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018









(Unaudited)



















(expressed in US dollars, unless otherwise noted) Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2019 2018

2019 2018











Net sales 4,505,533 5,566,269

14,048,617 16,810,012











Cost of sales 3,500,964 4,505,910

11,031,828 13,508,484











Gross profit on sales 1,004,569 1,060,359

3,016,789 3,301,528











Expenses









Selling, general and administrative 1,156,878 1,063,387

3,441,836 4,119,978 Research and development 442,442 533,052

1,273,430 1,808,559 Termination benefits - -

- 222,778

1,599,320 1,596,439

4,715,266 6,151,315











Loss from operations (594,751) (536,080)

(1,698,477) (2,849,787)











Net interest income 282,310 228,498

832,212 667,980 Net loss and comprehensive loss (312,441) (307,582)

(866,265) (2,181,807)











Basic and diluted loss per common share (0.01) (0.01)

(0.01) (0.04) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 58,378,346 59,585,638

58,362,820 59,655,385













EcoSynthetix Inc.









Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows









For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018









(Unaudited)





















(expressed in US dollars)









Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2019 2018

2019 2018 Cash provided by (used in)





















Operating activities









Net loss and comprehensive loss (312,441) (307,582)

(866,265) (2,181,807) Items not affecting cash









Depreciation 327,711 300,497

1,017,670 936,038 Share-based compensation 226,710 231,536

521,117 555,038 Other 80,940 (76,880)

89,376 99,323 Changes in non-cash working capital









Accounts receivable 469,036 589,620

615,407 461,766 Inventory (201,189) (23,610)

(26,233) (329,772) Government grants receivable (21,313) -

(92,620) - Prepaid expenses 6,702 (7,064)

(43,946) (15,044) Trade accounts payables and accrued liabilities (27,388) (370,864)

(764,209) (1,177,005) Accrued termination benefits - -

- (39,830) Interest on short-term investments









Interest received on short-term investments - -

741,501 187,318 Accrued interest on short-term investments (252,054) (165,600)

(725,827) (485,997)

296,714 170,053

465,971 (1,989,972)











Investing activities









Purchase of property, plant and equipment (41,225) (17,563)

(206,274) (17,563) Receipts on mature short-term investments - -

30,000,000 30,000,000 Purchase of short-term investments - -

(35,000,000) (30,000,000)

(41,225) (17,563)

(5,206,274) (17,563)











Financing activities









Principal payments made on lease liability (45,128) -

(141,327) - Common shares repurchased (688,429) (330,919)

(754,192) (980,936) Exercise of common share options 20,728 101,540

170,354 386,723 Proceeds from government grants 124,542 -

124,542 -

(588,287) (229,379)

(600,623) (594,213)























Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (98,035) 86,433

(79,638) (89,770)











Change in cash during the period (430,833) 9,544

(5,420,564) (2,691,518)











Cash - Beginning of period 9,217,611 16,415,766

14,207,342 19,116,828











Cash - End of period 8,786,778 16,425,310

8,786,778 16,425,310













