EcoSynthetix Reports 2024 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results

BURLINGTON, ON, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSX: ECO) ("EcoSynthetix" or the "Company"), a renewable chemicals company that produces a portfolio of commercially proven bio-based products, today announced its financial and operational results for the three months (Q4 2024) and twelve months (FY 2024) ended December 31, 2024. Financial references are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Highlights

(Comparison periods in each case are the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, respectively)

Recorded net sales of $5.4 million , up 91%, and $18.5 million , up 46%, compared to the prior periods, respectively, enabled by 82% and 56% higher volumes from increased demand.

, up 91%, and , up 46%, compared to the prior periods, respectively, enabled by 82% and 56% higher volumes from increased demand. Recorded an Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $0.1 million and $(0.9) million , an improvement of $1.1 million and $1.7 million from the prior periods, respectively.

of and , an improvement of and from the prior periods, respectively. Won a new commercial line using the Company's SurfLock™ strength aids with a leading international pulp manufacturer, subsequent to the end of the quarter.

Experienced increased demand across all end markets from higher usage at commercial mills, including the highest quarterly volumes used to date by the particleboard producer backward integrated into an international retailer.

EcoSynthetix was climate positive in 2024, enabled by higher usage of its low carbon products by customers which led to avoiding 100% of the carbon emissions associated with the business.

Purchased and cancelled 174,000 and 678,500 common shares in Q4 2024 and FY 2024, respectively, under the normal course issuer bid for total consideration of $0.5 million and $2.2 million .

and . Maintained a strong balance sheet with cash and term deposits of $32.2 million as at December 31, 2024 .

"We continue to see strong demand across all end markets which drove higher volumes and nearly doubled sales over a soft comparable period in 2023," said Jeff MacDonald, CEO of EcoSynthetix. "We continue to make progress with a leading international pulp manufacturer with their first line moving to commercial operations using our SurfLock™ strength aids. The pulp end market represents a significant growth opportunity as it relates to volumes and the value contributed by SurfLock™ to the finished product. Volumes were also up during the quarter with the particleboard manufacturer that is backward integrated with an international retailer. We are seeing consistently higher usage from earlier periods of our wood composites binder, DuraBind™, with this account. The momentum across these two key end markets, as well as Dow expanding the applications using our all-natural personal care ingredient, sets the stage for stronger growth. Industrial-scale change is always challenging but our binders are increasingly becoming a core ingredient to these manufacturers. With this progress across our most important strategic opportunities the business enters 2025 in a strong position from which to grow."

Financial Summary

Net Sales

Net sales were $5.4 million and $18.5 million for Q4 2024 and FY 2024, respectively, compared to $2.8 million and $12.7 million for the corresponding periods in 2023. The 91% increase in the quarterly period was due to higher volumes, which increased sales $2.3 million, or 82%, and a higher average selling price which increased sales $0.3 million or 9%. The higher volumes were primarily due to improved demand across all end markets and the higher average selling price was primarily due to favourable product mix. The 46% increase in the annual period was due to higher volumes of $7.1 million, or 56%, partly offset by a lower average selling price of $1.2 million, or 9%. The higher volumes were primarily due to improved demand across all end markets. The lower average selling price was primarily due to lower manufacturing costs which were partially passed on to customers, as well as product mix.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was $1.6 million and $5.3 million for Q4 2024 and FY 2024, respectively, compared to $0.5 million and $2.8 million for the corresponding periods in 2023. The increase in the quarterly period was primarily due to higher volumes, a higher average selling price and lower manufacturing costs. The increase in the annual period was primarily due to higher volumes and lower manufacturing costs and was partially offset by a lower average selling price.

Gross profit as a percentage of sales was 28.9% and 28.6% for Q4 2024 and FY 2024, respectively, compared to 16.3% and 22.0% in the corresponding periods in 2023. Gross profit as a percentage of sales adjusted for manufacturing depreciation was 34.4% and 33.2% for Q4 2024 and FY 2024, respectively, compared to 21.9% and 28.9% for the corresponding periods in 2023. The increase in the quarterly period for both metrics was primarily due to lower manufacturing costs and a higher average selling price. The increase in the annual period for each one was primarily due to lower manufacturing costs partially offset by a lower average selling price.

Selling, General and Administrative

Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) were $1.8 million and $6.5 million for Q4 2024 and FY 2024, respectively, compared to $1.3 million and $5.0 million for the corresponding periods in 2023. The change in the quarterly period was primarily due to foreign exchange losses and higher variable-based compensation and performance-based equity compensation. The change in the annual period was primarily due to increased variable-based compensation and performance-equity compensation as well as asset relocation costs associated with the Company's manufacturing footprint realignment project.

Research and Development

Research and development (R&D) costs were $0.4 million and $2.0 million for Q4 2024 and FY 2024, respectively, compared to $0.6 million and $2.3 million in the corresponding periods in 2023. The decrease in both periods was primarily due to lower labour and overhead costs allocated to R&D and lower product scale-up expenses. R&D expense as a percentage of sales was 7% and 11% for Q4 2024 and FY 2024, respectively, compared to 20% and 18% in the corresponding periods in 2023. The Company's R&D efforts continue to focus on further enhancing value for our existing products and expanding addressable opportunities.

Adjusted EBITDA1

Adjusted EBITDA was $0.1 million for Q4 2024, a $1.1 million improvement compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.0 million in the same period in 2023. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $0.9 million for FY 2024, a $1.7 million improvement compared to $2.5 million in FY 2023. The improvement in each period was due to higher gross profit partially offset by higher operating expenses adjusted for non-cash items.

Net Loss

Net loss was $0.2 million, or $0.00 per common share, and $1.4 million, or $0.02 per common share, for Q4 2024 and FY 2024, respectively, compared to a net loss of $0.6 million, or $0.01 per common share, and $2.8 million, or $0.05 per common share, in the corresponding periods in 2023. The improvement in the quarterly period was primarily due to a $0.8 million lower loss from operations and $0.1 million in higher net interest income offset by a $0.5 million gain on the disposal of PP&E recognized in the prior period. The improvement in the annual period was primarily due to a $1.3 million lower loss from operations, $0.5 million in higher net interest income offset by a net change of $0.4 million relating to gains on the disposal of PP&E. The higher net interest income during each period was due to an increase in interest rates on cash and term deposits.

Liquidity

Cash on hand and term deposits were $32.2 million as at December 31, 2024, compared to $33.3 million as at December 31, 2023. The Company purchased and cancelled 174,000 and 678,500 common shares under the NCIB during Q4 2024 and FY 2024, respectively, for consideration of $0.5 million and $2.2 million.

Notice of Conference Call

The following table reconciles net loss to Adjusted EBITDA loss for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023:



Three months ended

December 31, 2024 Three months ended

December 31, 2023 Twelve months ended

December 31, 2024 Twelve months ended

December 31, 2023 Net loss (206,884) (584,624) (1,366,926) (2,821,047) Depreciation 352,162 247,690 1,164,739 1,268,985 Share-based compensation 362,440 224,579 1,158,583 715,887 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment - (511,038) (90,000) (511,038) Interest income (415,377) (345,699) (1,724,441) (1,175,590) Adjusted EBITDA (loss) 92,341 (969,092) (858,045) (2,522,803)

EcoSynthetix Inc.



Consolidated Balance Sheets



(expressed in US dollars)

















December 31,

2024 Decemebr 31,

2023 Assets









Current assets



Cash 7,721,403 4,915,445 Term deposits 24,473,985 28,366,765 Accounts receivable 2,325,369 1,549,443 Inventory 2,828,748 3,642,923 Prepaid expenses 90,306 91,917

37,439,811 38,566,493





Non-current assets



Property, plant and equipment 3,845,010 4,268,820











Total assets 41,284,821 42,835,313











Liabilities









Current liabilities



Trade accounts payables and accrued liabilities 1,938,831 1,607,140





Non-current liabilities



Lease liability - 258,278





Total liabilities 1,938,831 1,865,418 Shareholders' Equity



Common shares 489,246,909 490,263,781 Contributed surplus 11,013,304 10,253,411 Accumulated deficit (460,914,223) (459,547,297) Total shareholders' equity 39,345,990 40,969,895





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 41,284,821 42,835,313

EcoSynthetix Inc.









Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss





For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023







(expressed in US dollars)































Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31,

2024 2023

2024 2023











Net sales 5,432,916 2,843,437

18,536,670 12,659,623











Cost of sales 3,861,435 2,379,389

13,229,567 9,877,792











Gross profit on sales 1,571,481 464,048

5,307,103 2,781,831











Expenses









Selling, general and administrative 1,836,858 1,347,909

6,479,298 4,986,580 Research and development 356,884 557,500

2,009,172 2,302,926

2,193,742 1,905,409

8,488,470 7,289,506











Loss from operations (622,261) (1,441,361)

(3,181,367) (4,507,675)











Net interest income 415,377 345,699

1,724,441 1,175,590 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment - 511,038

90,000 511,038

415,377 856,737

1,814,441 1,686,628 Net loss and comprehensive loss (206,884) (584,624)

(1,366,926) (2,821,047)











Basic and diluted loss per common share (0.00) (0.01)

(0.02) (0.05) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 58,593,194 58,635,640

58,667,534 58,926,302

EcoSynthetix Inc.









Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows









For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023







(expressed in US dollars)

































Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31,

2024 2023

2024 2023 Cash provided by (used in)





















Operating activities









Net loss and comprehensive loss (206,884) (584,624)

(1,366,926) (2,821,047) Items not affecting cash









Depreciation 352,162 247,690

1,164,739 1,268,985 Share-based compensation 362,440 224,579

1,158,583 715,887 Other 32,383 (107,101)

8,015 (78,581) Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment - (511,038)

(90,000) (511,038) Changes in non-cash working capital









Accounts receivable (77,875) (5,504)

(775,926) 1,380,943 Inventory (524,005) 398,662

825,269 1,669,733 Prepaid expenses 70,045 75,022

1,611 (6,786) Trade accounts payables and accrued liabilities (561,452) (409,241)

536,415 (1,048,296) Interest on term deposits









Interest received on term deposits 49,007 - 1,223,981 743,536 Accrued interest on term deposits (375,685) (304,845)

(1,581,201) (996,347)

(879,864) (976,400)

1,104,560 316,989











Investing activities









Purchase of property, plant and equipment (154,514) (950,024)

(868,453) (1,626,468) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment - 511,038

90,000 511,038 Receipts on mature term deposits 3,750,000 -

31,550,000 27,093,884 Purchase of term deposits - -

(27,300,000) (23,982,840)

3,595,486 (438,986)

3,471,547 1,995,614











Financing activities









Payments made on lease liability (78,597) (73,402)

(317,106) (287,921) Common shares repurchased (514,426) (734,131)

(2,175,924) (2,411,337) Exercise of common share options 49,903 404,260

760,362 431,127

(543,120) (403,273)

(1,732,668) (2,268,131)























Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (50,974) 119,032

(37,481) 62,367











Change in cash during the period 2,121,528 (1,699,627)

2,805,958 106,839











Cash - Beginning of period 5,599,875 6,615,072

4,915,445 4,808,606











Cash - End of period 7,721,403 4,915,445

7,721,403 4,915,445

