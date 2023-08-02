EcoSynthetix Reports 2023 Second Quarter Results

BURLINGTON, ON, Aug. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSX: ECO) ("EcoSynthetix" or the "Company"), a renewable chemicals company that produces a portfolio of commercially proven bio-based products, today announced its financial and operational results for the three months (Q2 2023) and six months (YTD 2023) ended June 30, 2023. Financial references are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Highlights

(Comparison periods in each case are the three months ended June 30, 2022)

Recorded net sales of $3.0 million , down 29%, compared to the prior period

, down 29%, compared to the prior period Recorded an Adjusted EBITDA 1 loss of $0.8 million , an increase in loss of $0.5 million from the prior period

loss of , an increase in loss of from the prior period Maintained a strong balance sheet with cash and term deposits of $35.7 million as at June 30, 2023

as at Purchased and cancelled 348,400 common shares in Q2 2023 under the normal course issuer bid for total consideration of $0.7 million

Internalization of North American production capacity on schedule and budget with an anticipated startup by the end of 2023

Expanding opportunity pipeline with increased trial activity year-to-date

Recognized improvements in the availability and pricing of the Company's primary feedstock, subsequent to the end of the period



"The macro challenges we experienced to start 2023 continued in the second quarter. While the graphic paper market remains depressed, we are seeing positive momentum across other verticals," said Jeff MacDonald, CEO of EcoSynthetix. "Our key strategic account in wood composites has become more vocal with their suppliers, stakeholders and consumers of their commitment to biobased glues. As a thought leader and major consumer of engineered wood panels, their influence on manufacturers is a key element to broader adoption of our resins for wood composites. We also continue to advance and expand our opportunities for tissue, packaging and pulp with our strength aids that show encouraging signs for stronger volumes in the second half and into 2024. These end markets are the growth drivers of the business moving forward where we bring proprietary applications to our customers with differentiated benefits to conventional petroleum chemistries."

Financial Summary

Net Sales

Net sales were $3.0 million and $6.0 million for Q2 2023 and YTD 2023, respectively, compared to $4.2 million and $8.4 million for the corresponding periods in 2022. The 29% decrease in the quarterly period was primarily due to lower volumes which decreased sales $1.2 million or 30%. The lower volumes were due to a step down in demand due to the macro-economic challenges across many end markets including approximately $0.4 million lower sales due to inventory destocking at a large distributor into the graphic paper market, continued demand deterioration in the graphic paper market, and softer demand due to temporary market related customer mill downtimes. The drivers behind the decrease in the YTD period were consistent with the quarterly period, with lower volumes which led to a decrease in sales of $2.8 million or 33%. A higher average selling price during both periods was due to the offsetting of significant inflationary pressures with price increases and product mix.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was $0.5 million and $1.2 million for Q2 2023 and YTD 2023, respectively, compared to $1.1 million and $2.2 million for the corresponding periods in 2022. The change in both periods was primarily due to the decreased sales volumes and higher costs of manufacturing, which were partially offset by a higher average selling price.

Gross profit as a percentage of sales was 18.6% and 19.4% for Q2 2023 and YTD 2023, respectively, compared to 26.8% and 26.1% for the corresponding periods in 2022. The change in both periods is primarily due to higher costs of manufacturing, including $0.3 million in higher depreciation during YTD 2023, partially offset by a higher average selling price. Gross profit as a percentage of sales adjusted for manufacturing depreciation was 25.2% and 29.0% for Q2 2023 and YTD 2023, respectively, compared to 30.8% and 29.8% for the corresponding periods in 2022. The change in both periods is primarily due to higher manufacturing costs, partially offset by a higher average selling price.

Selling, General and Administrative

Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) were $1.2 million and $2.4 million for Q2 2023 and YTD 2023, respectively, compared to $1.4 million and $2.7 million for the corresponding periods in 2022. The improvement in both periods was primarily due to changes in foreign exchange gains and losses and lower compensation expense related to share based awards.

Research and Development

Research and development (R&D) costs were $0.6 million and $1.2 million for Q2 2023 and YTD 2023, respectively, compared to $0.5 million and $0.9 million in the corresponding periods in 2022. The increase during both periods was primarily due to an increase in new product scale up. R&D expense as a percentage of sales was 21% and 20% for each of Q2 2023 and YTD 2023, respectively, compared to 12% and 11% in the corresponding periods in 2022. The Company's R&D efforts continue to focus on further enhancing value for our existing products and expanding addressable opportunities.

Adjusted EBITDA1

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $0.8 million and $1.4 million for Q2 2023 and YTD 2023, respectively, compared to $0.2 million and $0.4 million for the corresponding periods in 2022. The change in both periods was primarily due to lower gross profit and higher operating costs adjusted for non-cash items when compared to the prior periods.

Net Loss

Net loss was $1.0 million, or $0.02 per common share, and $2.0 million, or $0.03 per common share, for Q2 2023 and YTD 2023, respectively, compared to $0.7 million, or $0.01 per common share, and $1.3 million, or $0.02 per common share, for the corresponding periods in 2022. The change in the quarterly period was due to a $0.5 million higher loss from operations offset by an increase of $0.2 million in net interest income. The change in the YTD period was primarily due to a $1.0 million higher loss from operations offset by an increase of $0.4 million in net interest income. The higher net interest income in both periods was due to an increase in interest rates on cash and term deposits.

Liquidity

Cash on hand and term deposits were $35.7 million as at June 30, 2023 compared to $36.0 million as at December 31, 2022. The $0.3 million change was primarily due to $0.5 million of cash used to purchase property, plant, and equipment primarily related to the Company's manufacturing capacity realignment strategy and $0.9 million for the purchase of shares through the normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"), partially offset by $1.2 million cash-flow from operations. The Company purchased and cancelled 348,400 and 416,800 common shares under the NCIB during Q2 2023 and YTD 2023, respectively.

1Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This press release makes reference to certain non-IFRS measures. These non-IFRS measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing a further understanding of results of operations of EcoSynthetix from management's perspective. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the financial information of EcoSynthetix reported under IFRS. The Company uses non-IFRS measures such as Adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with a supplemental measure of operating performance and thus highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. Management also believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess the Company's ability to meet its capital expenditure and working capital requirements.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure recognized under IFRS and does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. See "IFRS and Non-IFRS Measures." The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA because the Company believes it facilitates investors' use of operating performance comparisons from period to period and company to company by backing out potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting relative interest expense), the book amortization of intangibles (affecting relative amortization expense) and the age and book value of property and equipment (affecting relative depreciation expense). The Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA because it believes it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties as a measure of financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA as presented herein are not recognized measures under IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or net income as measures of operating results or an alternative to cash flows as measures of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as consolidated net income (loss) before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, other non-cash expenses and charges deducted in determining consolidated net income (loss).

The following table reconciles net loss to Adjusted EBITDA loss for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, and June 30, 2022:



Three months ended June 30, 2023 Three months ended June 30, 2022 Six months ended June 30, 2023 Six months ended June 30, 2022 Net Loss (980,221) (676,828) (1,968,476) (1,335,720) Depreciation 298,885 280,307 786,779 512,859 Share-based Compensation 162,592 251,301 326,224 523,267 Interest Income (258,330) (82,499) (509,136) (114,986) Adjusted EBITDA loss (777,074) (227,719) (1,364,609) (414,580)



About EcoSynthetix Inc. (www.ecosynthetix.com)

EcoSynthetix offers a range of sustainable engineered biopolymers that allow customers to reduce their use of harmful materials, such as formaldehyde and styrene-based chemicals. The Company's flagship products, DuraBind™, Surflock™, Bioform™, and EcoSphere®, are used to manufacture wood composites, personal care, paper, tissue and packaging products, and enable performance improvements, economic benefits and carbon footprint reduction. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (T:ECO).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this Press Release constitute "forward-looking" statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, objectives or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, objectives or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this Press Release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans to execute its commercial strategy, deliver meaningful growth across all three product categories, convert high-value strategic prospects into customers, and other statements regarding the Company's plans and expectations in 2023. These statements reflect our current views regarding future events and operating performance and are based on information currently available to us, and speak only as of the date of this Press Release. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions and should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such performance or results will be achieved. Those assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully allocate capital as needed and to develop new products, as well as the fact that our results of operations and business outlook are subject to significant risk, volatility and uncertainty. Many factors could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the factors identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Information Form dated February 28, 2023. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this Press Release as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Unless required by applicable securities law, we do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

EcoSynthetix Inc.



Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets



(expressed in US dollars)

















June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets









Current assets



Cash 6,641,367 4,808,606 Term deposits 29,076,741 21,054,812 Accounts receivable 1,224,266 2,912,000 Inventory 3,394,805 5,317,367 Government grants receivable 5,663 18,386 Prepaid expenses 166,633 85,131

40,509,475 34,196,302





Non-current assets



Term deposits - 10,138,542 Property, plant and equipment 3,538,243 3,859,413

3,538,243 13,997,955





Total assets 44,047,718 48,194,257











Liabilities









Current liabilities



Trade accounts payables and accrued liabilities 1,108,768 2,595,353





Non-current liabilities



Lease liability 427,037 543,639





Total liabilities 1,535,805 3,138,992 Shareholders' Equity



Common shares 490,811,431 491,700,059 Contributed surplus 10,395,208 10,081,456 Accumulated deficit (458,694,726) (456,726,250) Total shareholders' equity 42,511,913 45,055,265





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 44,047,718 48,194,257

EcoSynthetix Inc.









Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss







For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022







(expressed in US dollars)































Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2023 2022

2023 2022











Net sales 2,954,114 4,167,838

6,015,622 8,405,793











Cost of sales 2,404,239 3,050,353

4,849,824 6,208,268











Gross profit on sales 549,875 1,117,485

1,165,798 2,197,525











Expenses









Selling, general and administrative 1,162,370 1,375,381

2,412,544 2,716,066 Research and development 626,056 501,431

1,230,866 932,165

1,788,426 1,876,812

3,643,410 3,648,231











Loss from operations (1,238,551) (759,327)

(2,477,612) (1,450,706)











Net interest income 258,330 82,499

509,136 114,986 Net loss and comprehensive loss (980,221) (676,828)

(1,968,476) (1,335,720)











Basic and diluted loss per common share (0.02) (0.01)

(0.03) (0.02) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 59,098,730 58,855,891

59,183,414 58,895,397

EcoSynthetix Inc.









Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows









For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022







(expressed in US dollars)

































Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2023 2022

2023 2022 Cash provided by (used in)





















Operating activities









Net loss and comprehensive loss (980,221) (676,828)

(1,968,476) (1,335,720) Items not affecting cash









Depreciation 298,885 280,307

786,779 512,859 Share-based compensation 162,592 251,301

326,224 523,267 Other (53,319) 58,713

(41,152) 10,536 Changes in non-cash working capital









Accounts receivable 78,579 200,075

1,687,734 208,884 Inventory 1,613,355 134,242

1,909,432 (671,744) Government grants receivable 37,070 (3,158)

12,723 (9,878) Prepaid expenses (68,683) (116,448)

(81,502) (71,373) Trade accounts payables and accrued liabilities (109,951) 9,738

(1,408,323) (644,389) Interest on term deposits









Interest received on term deposits 106,455 -

372,472 - Accrued interest on term deposits (210,917) (60,584)

(430,197) (106,521)

873,845 77,358

1,165,714 (1,584,079)











Investing activities









Purchase of property, plant and equipment (140,796) (148,924)

(521,696) (198,486) Receipts on mature term deposits 7,143,300 -

13,677,744 - Purchase of term deposits (6,182,840) -

(11,482,840) (20,000,000)

819,664 (148,924)

1,673,208 (20,198,486)











Financing activities









Payments made on lease liability (70,777) (70,354)

(141,361) (131,635) Common shares repurchased (744,001) (388,603)

(927,967) (1,002,216) Exercise of common share options - -

26,867 -

(814,778) (458,957)

(1,042,461) (1,133,851)























Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 48,985 (80,087)

36,300 (17,548)











Change in cash during the period 927,716 (610,610)

1,832,761 (22,933,964)











Cash - Beginning of period 5,713,651 19,903,462

4,808,606 42,226,816











Cash - End of period 6,641,367 19,292,852

6,641,367 19,292,852

SOURCE EcoSynthetix Inc.

