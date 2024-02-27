EcoSynthetix Reports 2023 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results

BURLINGTON, ON, Feb. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSX: ECO) ("EcoSynthetix" or the "Company"), a renewable chemicals company that produces a portfolio of commercially proven bio-based products, today announced its financial and operational results for the three months (Q4 2023) and twelve months (FY 2023) ended December 31, 2023. Financial references are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Highlights

(Comparison periods in each case are the three months ended December 31, 2022)

Recorded net sales of $2.8 million , down 49%, compared to the prior period.

, down 49%, compared to the prior period. Recorded an Adjusted EBITDA 1 loss of $1.0 million , an increase of $0.6 million from the prior period.

loss of , an increase of from the prior period. Shipped $0.3 million of SurfLock™ for an extended trial in pulp applications with a leading paper and pulp producer, subsequent to the end of the quarter.

of SurfLock™ for an extended trial in pulp applications with a leading paper and pulp producer, subsequent to the end of the quarter. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, a backward integrated producer of particleboard and a leading international retailer, identified the use of bio-based glues in one of its particleboard factories in 2023 as a milestone that will impact its future carbon footprint. Today, 5% of the climate footprint of the total value chain of this leading international retailer is connected to the use of glue in its board materials.

Commissioned the new manufacturing line in Burlington, Ontario , subsequent to the end of the quarter. By internalizing production, the Company improves its ability to launch new products and reduce supply chain management risk.

, subsequent to the end of the quarter. By internalizing production, the Company improves its ability to launch new products and reduce supply chain management risk. Received the Platinum designation for the third consecutive year from EcoVadis, a globally recognized agency for business sustainability ratings of supply chains, by scoring within the top 1% of the 125,000 companies rated.

Maintained a strong balance sheet with cash and term deposits of $33.3 million as at December 31, 2023 .

as at . Purchased and cancelled 276,500 and 967,900 common shares in Q4 2023 and FY 2023, respectively, under the normal course issuer bid for total consideration of $0.7 million and $2.4 million .

"The steps we have taken and the progress we have made across the wood composites, the paperboard, pulp and tissue and the personal care end markets position us for a stronger 2024 and sustainable, long-term growth." said Jeff MacDonald, CEO of EcoSynthetix. "Our revenue base is more diversified today than ever before as the three targeted end markets we address constituted the majority of our sales in 2023. The legacy graphic paper market, and the prolonged macro demand challenges manufacturers face in that vertical, have made it relatively immaterial to our go forward sales volumes. However, the relationships we've established in that end market are proving beneficial as we go to market with SurfLock™ strength aids. We are seeing strong trial results across multiple prospects, including large global pulp manufacturers. Our key strategic account in wood composites, which is an international retailer that is backward integrated into wood panel manufacturing, continues to raise awareness across its supply chain of the need to move to bio-based glues which plays directly into the advantages offered by DuraBind™. We believe SurfLock™ and DuraBind™ will be the primary drivers of our top line growth in 2024 and beyond."

Financial Summary

Net Sales

Net sales were $2.8 million and $12.7 million for Q4 2023 and FY 2023, respectively, compared to $5.6 million and $19.0 million for the corresponding periods in 2022. The 49% decrease in the quarterly period was due to lower volumes, which decreased sales $2.9 million, or 51%, partly offset by a higher average selling price which increased sales $0.1 million or 2%. The 33% decrease in the annual period was due to lower volumes, which decreased sales $7.6 million or 40%, partly offset by a higher average selling price which increased sales $1.2 million or 7%. The lower volumes in both periods were primarily due to continued demand deterioration and customer inventory de-stocking in the legacy graphic paper market. The higher average selling price in the quarterly period was primarily due to product mix while in the annual period it was primarily due to product mix as well as the offsetting of inflationary pressure with price increases.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was $0.5 million and $2.8 million for Q4 2023 and FY 2023, respectively, compared to $0.9 million and $4.2 million for the corresponding periods in 2022. The decrease in the quarterly period was primarily due to lower volumes. The change in the annual period was primarily due to lower volumes and higher costs of manufacturing, partially offset by a higher average selling price.

Gross profit as a percentage of sales was 16.3% and 22.0% for Q4 2023 and FY 2023, respectively, and was comparable to 16.4% and 21.8% for the corresponding periods in 2022. Gross profit as a percentage of sales adjusted for manufacturing depreciation was 21.9% and 28.9% for Q4 2023 and FY 2023, respectively, compared to 21.4% and 25.5% for the corresponding periods in 2022. The improvement in the annual period was primarily due to a higher average selling price partly offset by higher costs of manufacturing.

Selling, General and Administrative

Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) were $1.3 million and $5.0 million for Q4 2023 and FY 2023, respectively, which are both in line with $1.3 million and $5.1 million for the corresponding periods in 2022. The nominal change in the annual period was primarily due to changes in foreign exchange gains and losses and lower compensation expense related to share based awards, partly offset by $0.2 million asset relocation costs associated with the Company's manufacturing realignment strategy announced in early 2023.

Research and Development

Research and development (R&D) costs were $0.6 million and $2.3 million for Q4 2023 and FY 2023, respectively, compared to $0.6 million and $1.9 million in the corresponding periods in 2022. The change in the annual period was primarily due to an increase in new product scale up costs. R&D expense as a percentage of sales was 20% and 18% for Q4 2023 and FY 2023, respectively, compared to 10% in each of the corresponding periods in 2022. The Company's R&D efforts continue to focus on further enhancing value for our existing products and expanding addressable opportunities.

Adjusted EBITDA1

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $1.0 million and $2.5 million for Q4 2023 and YTD 2023, respectively, compared to $0.3 million and $0.9 million in the corresponding periods in 2022. The change in both periods was primarily due to lower gross profit and higher operating costs adjusted for non-cash items when compared to the prior period.

Net Loss

Net loss was $0.6 million, or $0.01 per common share, and $2.8 million, or $0.05 per common share, for Q4 2023 and FY 2023, respectively, compared to $0.7 million, or $0.01 per common share, and $2.4 million, or $0.04 per common share, for the corresponding periods in 2022. The change in the quarterly period was primarily due to a gain on the disposal of PP&E for $0.5 million and $0.1 million in higher net interest income earned during the period, offset by an increase in loss from operations of $0.5 million. The change in the annual period was primarily due to a $1.6 million higher loss from operations offset by an increase of $0.6 million in net interest income earned during the period as well as the gain on disposal of PP&E of $0.5 million. The higher net interest income during both periods is due to an increase in interest rates on cash and term deposits.

Liquidity

Cash on hand and term deposits were $33.3 million as at December 31, 2023 compared to $36.0 million as at December 31, 2022. The $2.7 million change was primarily due to $2.4 million for the purchase of shares through the normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") and $1.6 million of cash used to purchase property, plant, and equipment primarily related to the Company's manufacturing capacity realignment strategy, partially offset by $0.3 million cash-flow from operations. The Company purchased and cancelled 276,500 and 967,900 common shares under the NCIB during Q4 2023 and FY 2023, respectively.

The following table reconciles net loss to Adjusted EBITDA loss for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022:



Three months ended

December 31, 2023 Three months ended

December 31, 2022 Twelve months ended

December 31, 2023 Twelve months ended

December 31, 2022 Net Loss (584,624) (650,674) (2,821,047) (2,375,244) Depreciation 247,690 396,293 1,268,985 1,137,465 Share-based Compensation 224,579 174,156 715,887 883,457 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (511,038) - (511,038) - Interest Income (345,699) (256,083) (1,175,590) (528,037) Adjusted EBITDA loss (969,092) (336,308) (2,522,803) (882,359)

About EcoSynthetix Inc. (www.ecosynthetix.com)

EcoSynthetix offers a range of sustainable engineered biopolymers that allow customers to reduce their use of harmful materials, such as formaldehyde and styrene-based chemicals. The Company's flagship products, DuraBind™, Surflock™, Bioform™, and EcoSphere®, are used to manufacture wood composites, personal care, paper, tissue and packaging products, and enable performance improvements, economic benefits and carbon footprint reduction. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (T:ECO).

EcoSynthetix Inc.



Consolidated Balance Sheets



(expressed in US dollars)

















Decemebr 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets









Current assets



Cash 4,915,445 4,808,606 Term deposits 28,366,765 21,054,812 Accounts receivable 1,549,443 2,930,386 Inventory 3,642,923 5,317,367 Prepaid expenses 91,917 85,131

38,566,493 34,196,302





Non-current assets



Term deposits - 10,138,542 Property, plant and equipment 4,268,820 3,859,413

4,268,820 13,997,955





Total assets 42,835,313 48,194,257











Liabilities









Current liabilities



Trade accounts payables and accrued liabilities 1,607,140 2,595,353





Non-current liabilities



Lease liability 258,278 543,639





Total liabilities 1,865,418 3,138,992 Shareholders' Equity



Common shares 490,263,781 491,700,059 Contributed surplus 10,253,411 10,081,456 Accumulated deficit (459,547,297) (456,726,250) Total shareholders' equity 40,969,895 45,055,265





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 42,835,313 48,194,257

EcoSynthetix Inc.









Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss









For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022









(expressed in US dollars)































Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended Decemebr 31,

2023 2022

2023 2022











Net sales 2,843,437 5,609,083

12,659,623 19,034,526











Cost of sales 2,379,389 4,687,363

9,877,792 14,880,420











Gross profit on sales 464,048 921,720

2,781,831 4,154,106











Expenses









Selling, general and administrative 1,347,909 1,272,605

4,986,580 5,135,247 Research and development 557,500 555,872

2,302,926 1,922,140

1,905,409 1,828,477

7,289,506 7,057,387











Loss from operations (1,441,361) (906,757)

(4,507,675) (2,903,281)











Net interest income 345,699 256,083

1,175,590 528,037 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment 511,038 -

511,038 -











Net loss and comprehensive loss (584,624) (650,674)

(2,821,047) (2,375,244)











Basic and diluted loss per common share (0.01) (0.01)

(0.05) (0.04) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 58,635,640 58,994,283

58,926,302 58,898,673

EcoSynthetix Inc.









Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows









For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022









(expressed in US dollars)

































Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended Decemebr 31,

2023 2022

2023 2022 Cash provided by (used in)





















Operating activities









Net loss and comprehensive loss (584,624) (650,674)

(2,821,047) (2,375,244) Items not affecting cash









Depreciation 247,690 396,293

1,268,985 1,137,465 Share-based compensation 224,579 174,156

715,887 883,457 Other (107,101) (283,370)

(78,581) (205,838) Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (511,038) -

(511,038) - Changes in non-cash working capital









Accounts receivable (5,504) (371,813)

1,380,943 (1,011,320) Inventory 398,662 (562,763)

1,669,733 (3,148,809) Prepaid expenses 75,022 51,387

(6,786) 6,799 Trade accounts payables and accrued liabilities (409,241) 152,616

(1,048,296) 130,577 Interest on term deposits









Interest received on term deposits - 77,069

743,536 77,069 Accrued interest on term deposits (304,845) (207,550)

(996,347) (390,114)

(976,400) (1,224,649)

316,989 (4,895,958)











Investing activities









Purchase of property, plant and equipment (950,024) (39,569)

(1,626,468) (273,030) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 511,038 -

511,038 - Receipts on mature term deposits - 5,000,000

27,093,884 5,000,000 Purchase of term deposits - (8,380,309)

(23,982,840) (35,880,309)

(438,986) (3,419,878)

1,995,614 (31,153,339)











Financing activities









Payments made on lease liability (73,402) (63,486)

(287,921) (263,620) Common shares repurchased (734,131) (778,820)

(2,411,337) (2,223,405) Exercise of common share options 404,260 836,199

431,127 972,431

(403,273) (6,107)

(2,268,131) (1,514,594)























Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 119,032 276,921

62,367 145,681











Change in cash during the period (1,699,627) (4,373,713)

106,839 (37,418,210)











Cash - Beginning of period 6,615,072 9,182,319

4,808,606 42,226,816











Cash - End of period 4,915,445 4,808,606

4,915,445 4,808,606

