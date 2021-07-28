EcoSynthetix Reports 2021 Second Quarter Results

BURLINGTON, ON, July 28, 2021 /CNW/ - EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSX: ECO) ("EcoSynthetix" or the "Company"), a renewable chemicals company that produces a portfolio of commercially proven bio-based products, today announced its financial and operational results for the three months (Q2 2021) and six months (YTD 2021) ended June 30, 2021. Financial references are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Highlights

(Comparison periods in each case are the three months ended June 30, 2020)

Recorded net sales of $4.9 million , up 58%, in Q2 2021, due to higher volumes of 36% and higher average selling price of 22%

, up 58%, in Q2 2021, due to higher volumes of 36% and higher average selling price of 22% Recorded Adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.2 million in Q2 2021, an improvement of $0.1 million , or 26%, compared to the prior period

in Q2 2021, an improvement of , or 26%, compared to the prior period Diversified revenue mix with increased sales of the Company's bio-based DuraBind™ resin from a leading retailer and manufacturer of wood composites that ran multiple large-scale production runs in support of further end product validation and testing

Purchased and cancelled 52,000 common shares in Q2 2021, and 109,600 in YTD 2021, under the normal course issuer bid for total consideration of $0.2 million and $0.4 million respectively

and respectively Maintained a strong balance sheet with cash of $41.2 million as at June 30, 2021

"It was a great quarter with a return to topline growth driven by increased volumes and higher pricing. The sales increase was accelerated by the continued diversification of our revenue mix as our high-value strategic accounts in wood composites made a more significant contribution in the quarter. We believe this growth driven by the diversification of the business is the beginning of a sustainable, long-term trend," said Jeff MacDonald, CEO of EcoSynthetix. "Our primary focus is delivering meaningful growth in the wood composites end market as part of our multiple shots on goal product strategy. As consumers, retailers and manufacturers pursue more sustainable and healthier alternatives to petroleum-based binders, the performance and value of our bio-based resins are attracting increased interest from manufacturers across all three product categories."

Financial Summary

Net Sales

Net sales were $4.9 million and $8.6 million for Q2 2021 and YTD 2021, respectively, compared to $3.1 million and $7.3 million in the corresponding periods in 2020. The increase in the quarterly period was due to higher sales volumes which increased sales $1.1 million, or 36%, and a higher average selling price which increased sales by $0.7 million, or 22%. The increase in the YTD period was due to higher sales volumes which increased sales $0.7 million, or 10%, and a higher average selling price which increased sales by $0.5 million, or 7%.

During the past 24 months, the paper market dynamics have been impacted by decreased macro demand, compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, which ultimately led to paper mill consolidation in the industry. Third-party research reports manufacturing capacity of coated freesheet, the Company's primary end market, has declined by 28% in North America. Despite the industry-wide mill consolidation, all of the mills the Company sells to remain operational. This industry-wide consolidation has led to higher manufacturing operating rates at the remaining mills. At the same time, as the recovery from COVID-19 has taken hold, the depressed pricing experienced during the pandemic of petroleum-related products which the Company's products compete with has reversed. The combination of higher manufacturing operating rates and higher pricing for incumbent chemistries has resulted in improved volumes and pricing dynamics for our products when compared to the prior period.

During Q2 2021 the Company also realized increased sales to strategic accounts using its bio-based Durabind™ resin in wood composites, including sales to a leading retailer and manufacturer of wood composite products. This retailer ran multiple large scale production runs during the quarter in support of further end product validation and testing. These large scale production runs represent a necessary positive step towards ongoing and expanded commercial production.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was $1.1 million and $1.9 million for Q2 2021 and YTD 2021, respectively, compared to $0.5 million and $1.6 million in the corresponding periods in 2020. The increase in both periods was primarily due to higher sales volumes and a higher average selling price partly offset by higher manufacturing costs.

Gross profit as a percentage of sales was 22.5% and 21.6% for Q2 2021 and YTD 2021, respectively, compared to 16.6% and 22.1% in the corresponding periods in 2020. Gross profit as a percentage of sales adjusted for manufacturing depreciation was 26.3% and 26.2% for Q2 2021 and YTD 2021, respectively, compared to 23.6% and 27.2% for the corresponding periods in 2020. The increase in gross profit as a percentage of sales adjusted for manufacturing depreciation in the quarter was primarily due to a higher average selling price partly offset by higher manufacturing costs. The decrease in the YTD period was primarily due to higher manufacturing costs partly offset by a higher average selling price.

Selling, General and Administrative

Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) were $1.3 million and $2.5 million for Q2 2021 and YTD 2021, respectively, compared to $0.9 million and $2.2 million for the corresponding periods in 2020. The increase in SG&A in the quarterly period was primarily due to lower payments received under the Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy program (CEWS) of $0.1 million, a change in foreign exchange gains and losses of $0.1 million and an increase in variable based compensation of $0.2 million. The increase in SG&A in the YTD period was primarily due to a provision for variable based compensation of $0.2 million and other discretionary spend of $0.1 million.

Research and Development

Research and development (R&D) costs were $0.6 million and $0.9 million for Q2 2021 and YTD 2021, respectively, compared to $0.4 million and $0.8 million for the corresponding periods in 2020. R&D expense as a percentage of sales was 11% and 10% for Q2 2021 and YTD 2021, respectively, compared to 14% and 11% in the corresponding periods in 2020. The Company's R&D efforts continue to focus on further enhancing value for its existing products and expanding addressable opportunities.

Adjusted EBITDA1

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $0.2 million and $0.5 million for Q2 2021 and YTD 2021, respectively, compared to $0.2 million and $0.4 million in the corresponding periods in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA loss during both periods remained largely comparable to the prior year as a higher net loss was partially offset by lower interest income. The lower interest income is due to lower interest rates on cash and short-term investments for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Net Loss

Net loss was $0.7 million, or $0.01 per common share, and $1.5 million, or $0.03 per common share, for Q2 2021 and YTD 2021, respectively, compared to $0.6 million, or $0.01 per common share, and $1.1 million, or $0.02 per common share, for the corresponding periods in 2020. The increases in both periods were primarily due to lower interest income and a higher loss from operations in the 2021 periods.

Liquidity

Cash on hand was $41.2 million as at June 30, 2021, compared to $42.0 of cash on hand and short-term investments as at December 31, 2020. The Company purchased and cancelled 52,000 common shares for consideration of $0.2 million under the normal course issuer bid in Q2 2021.

1Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This press release makes reference to certain non-IFRS measures. These non-IFRS measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing a further understanding of results of operations of EcoSynthetix from management's perspective. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the financial information of EcoSynthetix reported under IFRS. The Company uses non-IFRS measures such as Adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with a supplemental measure of operating performance and thus highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. Management also believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess the Company's ability to meet its capital expenditure and working capital requirements.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure recognized under IFRS and does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. See "IFRS and Non-IFRS Measures." The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA because the Company believes it facilitates investors' use of operating performance comparisons from period to period and company to company by backing out potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting relative interest expense), the book amortization of intangibles (affecting relative amortization expense) and the age and book value of property and equipment (affecting relative depreciation expense). The Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA because it believes it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties as a measure of financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA as presented herein are not recognized measures under IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or net income as measures of operating results or an alternative to cash flows as measures of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as consolidated net income (loss) before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, other non-cash expenses and charges deducted in determining consolidated net income (loss).

The following table reconciles net loss to Adjusted EBITDA loss for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020:

(Unaudited) Three months ended

June 30, 2021 Three months ended

June 30, 2020 Six months ended

June 30, 2021 Six months ended

June 30, 2020 Net Loss (729,097) (608,245) (1,478,981) (1,055,500) Depreciation 338,417 369,103 698,543 682,980 Share-based Compensation 227,485 169,026 346,962 313,278 Interest Income (15,669) (172,351) (41,610) (373,464) Adjusted EBITDA loss (178,864) (242,467) (475,086) (432,706)

About EcoSynthetix Inc. (www.ecosynthetix.com)

EcoSynthetix offers a range of sustainable engineered biopolymers that allow customers to reduce their use of harmful materials, such as formaldehyde and styrene-based chemicals. The Company's flagship products, DuraBind™ and EcoSphere®, are used to manufacture wood composites, paper and packaging, and enable performance improvements, economic benefits and sustainability. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (T:ECO).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this Press Release constitute "forward-looking" statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, objectives or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, objectives or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this Press Release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans to execute its commercial strategy, deliver meaningful growth across all three product categories, convert high-value strategic prospects into customers, and other statements regarding the Company's plans and expectations in 2021. These statements reflect our current views regarding future events and operating performance and are based on information currently available to us, and speak only as of the date of this Press Release. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions and should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such performance or results will be achieved. Those assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully allocate capital as needed and to develop new products, as well as the fact that our results of operations and business outlook are subject to significant risk, volatility and uncertainty. Many factors could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the factors identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 2, 2021. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this Press Release as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Unless required by applicable securities law, we do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

EcoSynthetix Inc. Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets (expressed in US dollars)













June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets









Current assets



Cash 41,203,589 16,637,161 Short-term investments - 25,344,575 Accounts receivable 1,846,480 1,794,594 Inventory 2,638,658 2,134,389 Government grants receivable 53,930 122,218 Prepaid expenses 104,819 69,633

45,847,476 46,102,570





Non-current assets



Property, plant and equipment 5,200,185 5,620,805 Total assets 51,047,661 51,723,375











Liabilities









Current liabilities



Trade accounts payables and accrued liabilities 2,066,860 1,179,097





Non-current liabilities



Lease liability 973,640 1,072,287 Total liabilities 3,040,500 2,251,384 Shareholders' Equity



Common shares 490,371,582 490,259,923 Contributed surplus 10,285,826 10,383,334 Accumulated deficit (452,650,247) (451,171,266) Total shareholders' equity 48,007,161 49,471,991





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 51,047,661 51,723,375

EcoSynthetix Inc. Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (expressed in US dollars)





















Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2021 2020

2021 2020











Net sales 4,897,107 3,102,881

8,570,554 7,327,297











Cost of sales 3,794,621 2,587,339

6,715,979 5,711,541











Gross profit on sales 1,102,486 515,542

1,854,575 1,615,756











Expenses









Selling, general and administrative 1,294,822 858,254

2,493,811 2,230,741 Research and development 552,430 437,884

881,355 813,979

1,847,252 1,296,138

3,375,166 3,044,720











Loss from operations (744,766) (780,596)

(1,520,591) (1,428,964)











Net interest income 15,669 172,351

41,610 373,464 Net loss and comprehensive loss (729,097) (608,245)

(1,478,981) (1,055,500)











Basic and diluted loss per common share (0.01) (0.01)

(0.03) (0.02) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 57,241,838 57,119,605

57,248,524 57,522,911

EcoSynthetix Inc. Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (expressed in US dollars)























Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2021 2020

2021 2020 Cash provided by (used in)





















Operating activities









Net loss and comprehensive loss (729,097) (608,245)

(1,478,981) (1,055,500) Items not affecting cash









Depreciation 338,417 369,103

698,543 682,980 Share-based compensation 227,485 169,026

346,962 313,278 Other 62,960 (222,208)

66,854 (143,488) Changes in non-cash working capital









Accounts receivable (12,573) 1,060,688

(206,897) 598,459 Inventory (70,123) 416,906

(543,844) 45,980 Government grants receivable 71,161 (7,114)

68,288 74,635 Prepaid expenses (62,709) (58,283)

(35,186) (19,482) Trade accounts payables and accrued liabilities (59,767) (953,878)

873,415 (304,663) Interest on short-term investments









Interest received on short-term investments - -

358,740 760,545 Accrued interest on short-term investments - (194,465)

(14,165) (397,257)

(234,246) (28,470)

133,729 555,487











Investing activities









Purchase of property, plant and equipment (193,791) (24,905)

(238,348) (113,860) Receipts on mature short-term investments - -

25,000,000 35,000,000 Purchase of short-term investments - -

- (35,000,000)

(193,791) (24,905)

24,761,652 (113,860)











Financing activities









Payments made on lease liability (62,958) (45,488)

(122,195) (93,067) Common shares repurchased (207,898) (987,866)

(397,893) (1,464,433) Exercise of common share options 28,118 -

220,093 45,530

(242,738) (1,033,354)

(299,995) (1,511,970)























Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (40,661) 270,222

(28,958) 81,718











Change in cash during the period (711,436) (816,507)

24,566,428 (988,625)











Cash - Beginning of period 41,915,025 7,803,595

16,637,161 7,975,713











Cash - End of period 41,203,589 6,987,088

41,203,589 6,987,088

