EcoSynthetix Receives Second Large SurfLock™ Trial Order from a Leading Global Pulp Manufacturer

BURLINGTON, ON, Sept. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSX: ECO) ("EcoSynthetix" or the "Company"), a renewable chemicals company that produces a portfolio of commercially proven bio-based products, today announced it has received a second large follow-on trial order for its strength aid, SurfLock™, from a leading global pulp manufacturer.

"This order follows on the successful performance and customer feedback the account received from the earlier large trials completed in July of this year," said Jeff MacDonald, CEO of EcoSynthetix. "These trial orders represent the largest volume of trial material ever shipped to one account in the Company's history. The characteristics and value SurfLock™ offer manufacturers make it an attractive innovation which this leading global pulp manufacturer recognizes."

SurfLock™ is a bio-based strength aid that increases the mechanical strength in pulp, tissue and paper-based packaging applications. SurfLock™ can be used by manufacturers to improve their economics by increasing their use of lower cost virgin fibers, recycled fibers and low-cost fillers, reducing their use of retention aids and refining energy, and improving the runnability of the line with less breaks on the machine. Pulp, tissue and packaging applications represent a billion-dollar addressable market opportunity for the Company.

This new trial order represents approximately $400,000 of revenue to EcoSynthetix.

About EcoSynthetix Inc.

EcoSynthetix offers a range of sustainable engineered biopolymers that allow customers to reduce their use of harmful materials, such as formaldehyde and styrene-based chemicals. The Company's flagship products, DuraBind™, Surflock™, Bioform™ and EcoSphere®, are used to manufacture wood composites, personal care, paper, tissue and packaging products, and enable performance improvements, economic benefits and carbon footprint reduction. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (T:ECO).

