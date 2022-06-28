EcoSynthetix Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

BURLINGTON, ON, June 28, 2022 /CNW/ - EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSX: ECO) ("EcoSynthetix" or the "Company"), a renewable chemicals company that produces a portfolio of commercially proven bio-based products, today announced the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 28, 2022.

The five nominees listed in the Management Information Circular, dated May 12, 2022, were elected as directors of EcoSynthetix. The results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee Number

of Votes For % of Votes

Cast For Number of

Votes Withheld % of Votes

Cast Withheld Paul Lucas 30,315,123 99.72 % 86,102 0.28 % Jeff MacDonald 30,401,043 100.00 % 182 0.00 % Susan Allen 30,348,195 99.83 % 53,030 0.17 % Sara Elford 30,270,775 99.57 % 130,450 0.43 % Jeffrey Nodland 30,226,973 99.43 % 174,252 0.57 %

Shareholders also voted in favour of the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's auditors.

For further details, visit the Company's website at www.ecosynthetix.com or the Company's filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About EcoSynthetix Inc. (www.ecosynthetix.com)

EcoSynthetix, a 2022 climate positive company, offers a range of sustainable engineered biopolymers that allow customers to reduce their use of harmful materials, such as formaldehyde and styrene-based chemicals. The Company's flagship products, DuraBind™, Bioform™, and EcoSphere®, are used to manufacture wood composites, personal care, and paper and packaging, and enable performance improvements, economic benefits and carbon footprint reduction. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (T:ECO).

