EcoSynthetix Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

EcoSynthetix Inc.

Jun 28, 2022, 16:30 ET

BURLINGTON, ON, June 28, 2022 /CNW/ - EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSX: ECO) ("EcoSynthetix" or the "Company"), a renewable chemicals company that produces a portfolio of commercially proven bio-based products, today announced the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 28, 2022.

The five nominees listed in the Management Information Circular, dated May 12, 2022, were elected as directors of EcoSynthetix. The results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee

Number
of Votes For

% of Votes
Cast For

Number of
Votes Withheld

% of Votes
Cast Withheld

Paul Lucas

30,315,123

99.72 %

86,102

0.28 %

Jeff MacDonald

30,401,043

100.00 %

182

0.00 %

Susan Allen

30,348,195

99.83 %

53,030

0.17 %

Sara Elford

30,270,775

99.57 %

130,450

0.43 %

Jeffrey Nodland

30,226,973

99.43 %

174,252

0.57 %

Shareholders also voted in favour of the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's auditors.

For further details, visit the Company's website at www.ecosynthetix.com or the Company's filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About EcoSynthetix Inc. (www.ecosynthetix.com)
EcoSynthetix, a 2022 climate positive company, offers a range of sustainable engineered biopolymers that allow customers to reduce their use of harmful materials, such as formaldehyde and styrene-based chemicals. The Company's flagship products, DuraBind™, Bioform™, and EcoSphere®, are used to manufacture wood composites, personal care, and paper and packaging, and enable performance improvements, economic benefits and carbon footprint reduction. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (T:ECO).

