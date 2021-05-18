EcoSynthetix Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

BURLINGTON, ON, May 18, 2021 /CNW/ - EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSX: ECO) ("EcoSynthetix" or the "Company"), a renewable chemicals company that produces a portfolio of commercially proven bio-based products, today announced the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 17, 2021.

The five nominees listed in the Management Information Circular, dated March 23, 2021, were elected as directors of EcoSynthetix. The results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee Number

of Votes For % of Votes

Cast For Number of

Votes Withheld % of Votes

Cast Withheld Paul Lucas 26,260,180 95.15% 1,339,189 4.85% Jeff MacDonald 27,597,269 99.99% 2,100 0.01% Susan Allen 26,242,450 95.08% 1,356,919 4.92% Martin Hubbes 15,166,999 54.95% 12,432,370 45.05% Jeffrey Nodland 26,260,180 95.15% 1,339,189 4.85%

Shareholders also voted in favour of all other resolutions before the meeting including the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's auditors and the resolutions related to the Company's stock option, restricted share unit and deferred share unit plans which are each described in the Management Information Circular.

For further details, visit the Company's website at www.ecosynthetix.com or the Company's filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About EcoSynthetix Inc. (www.ecosynthetix.com)

EcoSynthetix offers a range of sustainable engineered biopolymers that allow customers to reduce their use of harmful materials, such as formaldehyde and styrene-based chemicals. The Company's flagship products, DuraBind™ and EcoSphere®, are used to manufacture wood composites, paper and packaging, and enable performance improvements, economic benefits and sustainability. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (T:ECO).

For further information: Investor Relations, Ross Marshall, Phone: (416) 526-1563, E-mail: [email protected]

