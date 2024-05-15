EcoSynthetix Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors
May 15, 2024, 07:00 ET
BURLINGTON, ON, May 15, 2024 /CNW/ - EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSX: ECO) ("EcoSynthetix" or the "Company"), a renewable chemicals company that produces a portfolio of commercially proven bio-based products, today announced the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 14, 2024.
The five nominees listed in the Management Information Circular, dated March 26, 2024, were elected as directors of EcoSynthetix. The results of the vote are set out below:
|
Nominee
|
Number
|
% of Votes
|
Number of
|
% of Votes
|
Paul Lucas
|
21,198,405
|
98.72 %
|
273,799
|
1.28 %
|
Jeff MacDonald
|
21,423,405
|
99.77 %
|
48,799
|
0.23 %
|
Susan Allen
|
21,198,405
|
98.72 %
|
273,799
|
1.28 %
|
Sara Elford
|
20,622,001
|
96.04 %
|
850,203
|
3.96 %
|
Jeffrey Nodland
|
21,198,405
|
98.72 %
|
273,799
|
1.28 %
Shareholders also voted in favour of all other resolutions at the meeting. For further details, visit the Company's website at www.ecosynthetix.com or the Company's filings on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.
About EcoSynthetix Inc. (www.ecosynthetix.com)
EcoSynthetix offers a range of sustainable engineered biopolymers that allow customers to reduce their use of harmful materials, such as formaldehyde and styrene-based chemicals. The Company's flagship products, DuraBind™, Surflock™, Bioform™ and EcoSphere®, are used to manufacture wood composites, personal care, paper, tissue and packaging products, and enable performance improvements, economic benefits and carbon footprint reduction. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (T:ECO).
SOURCE EcoSynthetix Inc.
For further information: Investor Relations: Ross Marshall, Phone: (416) 526-1563, E-mail: [email protected]
Share this article