EcoSynthetix Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

EcoSynthetix Inc.

May 15, 2024, 07:00 ET

BURLINGTON, ON, May 15, 2024 /CNW/ - EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSX: ECO) ("EcoSynthetix" or the "Company"), a renewable chemicals company that produces a portfolio of commercially proven bio-based products, today announced the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 14, 2024.

The five nominees listed in the Management Information Circular, dated March 26, 2024, were elected as directors of EcoSynthetix. The results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee

Number
of Votes For

% of Votes
Cast For

Number of
Votes Withheld

% of Votes
Cast Withheld

Paul Lucas

21,198,405

98.72 %

273,799

1.28 %

Jeff MacDonald

21,423,405

99.77 %

48,799

0.23 %

Susan Allen

21,198,405

98.72 %

273,799

1.28 %

Sara Elford

20,622,001

96.04 %

850,203

3.96 %

Jeffrey Nodland

21,198,405

98.72 %

273,799

1.28 %


Shareholders also voted in favour of all other resolutions at the meeting. For further details, visit the Company's website at www.ecosynthetix.com or the Company's filings on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

About EcoSynthetix Inc. (www.ecosynthetix.com)

EcoSynthetix offers a range of sustainable engineered biopolymers that allow customers to reduce their use of harmful materials, such as formaldehyde and styrene-based chemicals. The Company's flagship products, DuraBind™, Surflock™, Bioform™ and EcoSphere®, are used to manufacture wood composites, personal care, paper, tissue and packaging products, and enable performance improvements, economic benefits and carbon footprint reduction. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (T:ECO).

