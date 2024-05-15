EcoSynthetix Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

BURLINGTON, ON, May 15, 2024 /CNW/ - EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSX: ECO) ("EcoSynthetix" or the "Company"), a renewable chemicals company that produces a portfolio of commercially proven bio-based products, today announced the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 14, 2024.

The five nominees listed in the Management Information Circular, dated March 26, 2024, were elected as directors of EcoSynthetix. The results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee Number

of Votes For % of Votes

Cast For Number of

Votes Withheld % of Votes

Cast Withheld Paul Lucas 21,198,405 98.72 % 273,799 1.28 % Jeff MacDonald 21,423,405 99.77 % 48,799 0.23 % Susan Allen 21,198,405 98.72 % 273,799 1.28 % Sara Elford 20,622,001 96.04 % 850,203 3.96 % Jeffrey Nodland 21,198,405 98.72 % 273,799 1.28 %



Shareholders also voted in favour of all other resolutions at the meeting. For further details, visit the Company's website at www.ecosynthetix.com or the Company's filings on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

About EcoSynthetix Inc. (www.ecosynthetix.com)

EcoSynthetix offers a range of sustainable engineered biopolymers that allow customers to reduce their use of harmful materials, such as formaldehyde and styrene-based chemicals. The Company's flagship products, DuraBind™, Surflock™, Bioform™ and EcoSphere®, are used to manufacture wood composites, personal care, paper, tissue and packaging products, and enable performance improvements, economic benefits and carbon footprint reduction. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (T:ECO).

