Government of Canada grants $500,000 to assist Flyscan Systems to go green and helps create 10 jobs.

QUÉBEC, QC, March 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The environment and clean technologies will be key elements in Canada's economic recovery. Issues related to the fight against climate change were very present before COVID-19, but the pandemic represents a unique opportunity to increase the pace of the green transition. Sustainable business practices and clean technologies can help SMEs offer products of equal or higher quality using fewer resources and less energy and generating less waste. Businesses and organizations have much to gain from putting into place environmental measures that will enable them to maintain their competitiveness and mitigate future climate impacts, while also meeting the growing global demand for clean technologies.

Clean technology projects for a strong economy

Joël Lightbound, Member of Parliament for Louis–Hébert and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED, today announced $500,000 in financial support for Flyscan Systems Inc. This repayable contribution will enable the SME to acquire equipment, gear, software and supplies to manufacture demonstrators. The project, aimed at improving the marketing capacity of a start-up, will lead to the creation of 10 jobs.

Founded in 2015, Flyscan Systems is a small technology start-up that designs and manufactures detection devices using optical technologies to market an airborne pipeline leak detection service.

The Government of Canada has set itself the objective to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. Climate-friendly measures have also been defined as the cornerstone of a plan aimed at supporting and creating millions of jobs across the country. Through this assistance, the Government of Canada is attesting to its willingness to build a more competitive, more productive and greener economy.

Quotes

"CED fosters the entrepreneurial spirit, even more so when our entrepreneurs' ingenuity and know–how lead to the development and marketing of green technologies. Innovation is at the heart of CED's priorities, and we proudly support projects such as the one by Flyscan Systems. By leveraging this innovative project, we are also investing in the well-being of future generations."

Joël Lightbound, Member of Parliament for Louis–Hébert and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

"The Government of Canada has made concrete commitments to demonstrate that a strong economy and a healthy environment go hand in hand. Among other actions, we are making strategic investments in clean technologies. By helping SMEs to become more innovative and competitive and by boosting innovation to develop greener technologies and products, we are also preparing Canadians for the jobs of today and tomorrow."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

"The climate crisis remains one of the greatest challenges of our time. It is therefore essential to encourage businesses such as Flyscan Systems to develop more environmental processes and products, while also enhancing their competitive advantages and perspectives for the future. In addition to driving our industries' competitiveness and economic growth, reducing our ecological footprint is helping to build healthier communities."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Member of Parliament for Québec and President of the Treasury Board of Canada

Quick facts

The clean technology sector represents 3.2% of Canada's GDP and accounts for 317,000 jobs across the country. Over 850 clean tech businesses are helping to position Canada as the top G20 country and fourth country globally on the Global Cleantech Innovation Index.

GDP and accounts for 317,000 jobs across the country. Over 850 clean tech businesses are helping to position as the top G20 country and fourth country globally on the Global Cleantech Innovation Index. The Honourable Mélanie Joly , Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED.

, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED. CED's minimum target for investments in clean technologies in 2019-2020 was $25M . This target was greatly exceeded, with nearly $42M invested in 161 projects aimed at improving environmental performance, using less energy-intensive technologies or developing technologies to reduce businesses' environmental footprint.

. This target was greatly exceeded, with nearly invested in 161 projects aimed at improving environmental performance, using less energy-intensive technologies or developing technologies to reduce businesses' environmental footprint. Funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. Through this program, CED supports emerging and well-established sectors aiming, among other things, to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and atmospheric pollutants.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

