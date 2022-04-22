ECONOMIC INVESTMENT TRUST LIMITED ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF DIRECTOR ELECTIONS

TORONTO, April 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSX:EVT) reports the following voting results for the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on April 21, 2022:

Director Nominee Votes For % of Votes Cast Votes Withheld % of Votes Cast William J. Corcoran 4,954,319 99.69 15,531 0.31 Duncan N.R. Jackman 4,853,967 97.67 115,883 2.33 M. Victoria D. Jackman 4,839,157 97.37 130,693 2.63 Jonathan Simmons 4,954,319 99.69 15,531 0.31 Mark M. Taylor 4,969,629 100.00 221 0.00 Kevin Warn-Schindel 4,954,319 99.69 15,531 0.31 Stuart Waugh 4,969,629 100.00 221 0.00

SOURCE Economic Investment Trust Limited

For further information: Richard B. Carty, Corporate Secretary, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592, www.evt.ca