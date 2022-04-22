ECONOMIC INVESTMENT TRUST LIMITED ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF DIRECTOR ELECTIONS
Apr 22, 2022, 17:08 ET
TORONTO, April 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSX:EVT) reports the following voting results for the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on April 21, 2022:
|
Director Nominee
|
Votes
For
|
% of
Votes Cast
|
Votes Withheld
|
% of
Votes Cast
|
William J. Corcoran
|
4,954,319
|
99.69
|
15,531
|
0.31
|
Duncan N.R. Jackman
|
4,853,967
|
97.67
|
115,883
|
2.33
|
M. Victoria D. Jackman
|
4,839,157
|
97.37
|
130,693
|
2.63
|
Jonathan Simmons
|
4,954,319
|
99.69
|
15,531
|
0.31
|
Mark M. Taylor
|
4,969,629
|
100.00
|
221
|
0.00
|
Kevin Warn-Schindel
|
4,954,319
|
99.69
|
15,531
|
0.31
|
Stuart Waugh
|
4,969,629
|
100.00
|
221
|
0.00
SOURCE Economic Investment Trust Limited
For further information: Richard B. Carty, Corporate Secretary, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592, www.evt.ca
