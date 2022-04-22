ECONOMIC INVESTMENT TRUST LIMITED ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF DIRECTOR ELECTIONS

TORONTO, April 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSX:EVT) reports the following voting results for the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on April 21, 2022:

 

Director Nominee

Votes

For

% of

Votes Cast

Votes Withheld

% of

Votes Cast

William J. Corcoran

4,954,319

99.69

15,531

0.31

Duncan N.R. Jackman

4,853,967

97.67

115,883

2.33

M. Victoria D. Jackman

4,839,157

97.37

130,693

2.63

Jonathan Simmons

4,954,319

99.69

15,531

0.31

Mark M. Taylor

4,969,629

100.00

221

0.00

Kevin Warn-Schindel

4,954,319

99.69

15,531

0.31

Stuart Waugh

4,969,629

100.00

221

0.00

For further information: Richard B. Carty, Corporate Secretary, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592, www.evt.ca

Economic Investment Trust Limited