ECONOMIC INVESTMENT TRUST LIMITED ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND

TORONTO, April 29, 2024 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSX: EVT) (the "Company") today declared a cash dividend of $5.60 per Common Share payable June 28, 2024 to shareholders of record on June 14, 2024.

The $5.60 cash dividend includes the regular $0.30 quarterly dividend, and an additional $5.30 per Common Share, representing an early distribution of net investment income for the year ending December 31, 2024. The source of funds for this additional dividend is a special dividend from E-L Financial Corporation Limited.

Economic Investment Trust Limited advises that the above referenced dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada), and any similar provincial tax legislation.

The Company's dividend policy is to distribute annual net investment income in the form of dividends.

