Economic Investment Trust Limited Announces Dividend

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSX: EVT) today declared a cash dividend of $4.37 per Common Share payable March 31, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 15, 2021.

The $4.37 cash dividend includes a $0.30 quarterly dividend, and an additional $4.07 per Common Share, representing a distribution of the balance of net investment income for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Economic Investment Trust Limited advises that the above referenced dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada), and any similar provincial tax legislation.

The Company's dividend policy is to distribute annual net investment income in the form of dividends. The distributions are composed of quarterly dividends together with an additional dividend representing the balance of net investment income for the previous fiscal year.

SOURCE Economic Investment Trust Limited

For further information: Frank J. Glosnek, Treasurer, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592, www.evt.ca