SEATTLE, Oct. 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- EcoFlow, a leading provider of eco-friendly power solutions, today debuts DELTA Pro Ultra X, the company's most powerful and easy-to-install whole-home backup power solution. In just seven days from scheduling to installation, whole-home power is now more accessible and practical for households than ever before. Moreover, DELTA Pro Ultra X delivers enhanced performance, scalable storage and smarter home integration, reflecting EcoFlow's ongoing commitment to improving whole-home power solutions.

Stronger and smarter than ever

EcoFlow Launches DELTA Pro Ultra X, the Whole-Home Battery System Installed in Just 7 Days

DELTA Pro Ultra X delivers 12kW of continuous output, scalable up to 36kW, for a 60% increase over its predecessor, DELTA Pro Ultra. Advanced semiconductors and low-impedance components ensure up to 97% energy conversion efficiency, allowing the system to power high-demand appliances such as water heaters, induction ovens and EV chargers without the need for soft starters. Storage is fully expandable from 12kWh to 180kWh, providing enough power for up to one month of essential home backup.

DELTA Pro Ultra X also comes with an upgraded Smart Home Panel 3, a 200-amp, and a 32-circuit home panel with intelligent energy management, which can be installed as either a main panel or subpanel. Homeowners can monitor and control each circuit remotely via the EcoFlow App, keeping critical circuits running while shutting off non-essential loads and extending critical runtime by up to 42%. The panel also supports smart timer functions that can, for example, run devices during the day and turn them off at night to save energy. It is compatible with previous-generation DELTA Pro Ultra batteries, third-party generators, solar panels and EV chargers, enabling seamless integration into any home setup.

Paired with the Smart Home Panel 3, DELTA Pro Ultra X adapts to daily energy use to reduce electricity costs up to $6,000 per year. The AI-driven Time-of-Use Mode automatically charges and discharges the battery based on real-time pricing and forecasts in the user's region, storing energy during off-peak hours and avoiding high-peak rates. Compatible with solar, users can harness the sun to save even more. With 10kW solar input, the system can recharge two battery packs to 80% in approximately an hour.

Unlike conventional whole-home power systems in the industry, which typically require months of installation, DELTA Pro Ultra X transcends rooftop limitations by integrating DIY yard solar--delivering faster deployment and greater cost efficiency. Notably, the entire setup process takes just one day, with installation limited to the Smart Home Panel 3. Further enhancing its flexibility, the system features a portable design that enables placement in optimal locations. Its modular, quick-clip expansion architecture also allows users to add storage capacity or accessories without the need for complex rewiring or full reinstallation, streamlining upgrades and adaptability.

Trusted, Nationwide Installer Network

With a long-standing presence in the U.S. and an extensive network of over 425 certified installer partners covering nearly every state, EcoFlow ensures efficient, expert setup for households nationwide. The DELTA Pro Ultra X system can be installed in under seven days from scheduling, with just one day needed for the on-site setup by EcoFlow-certified electricians. Paired with transparent pricing, EcoFlow's professional service helps households save 80% in time and cost compared to traditional whole-home battery systems. The modular design allows for easy power expansion and relocation, adapting to changing household needs without incurring future installation costs.

"At EcoFlow, our mission is to make reliable, smart energy solutions easy and accessible for every household," said Brian Essenmacher, North American Head of Business Development for EcoFlow. "With DELTA Pro Ultra X, families can enjoy next-generation power backup that keeps their homes running smoothly, without the usual complexity, time or costs involved. As we continue to grow and cultivate our presence across North America, we're proud to bring peace of mind and true energy independence to households everywhere."

Availability

DELTA Pro Ultra X will be available starting Oct. 13 on the EcoFlow website . Customers can purchase the DELTA Pro Ultra X bundle (inverter and two batteries) for $7,999. The Smart Home Panel 3 is available for purchase at $2,999, or as a bundled package with DELTA Pro Ultra X for $10,899 (inverter, Smart Home Panel 3 and two batteries) until Dec. 31.

For more detailed information, please visit EcoFlow US or EcoFlow Canada.

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a leading provider of eco-friendly energy solutions, committed to powering a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow has aimed to be the FIRST in power solutions -- Flexible, Innovative, Reliable, Simple, and Thorough -- for individuals and families, whether at home, outdoors or on the go. With a smart manufacturing center in China, and headquarters in the USA, Germany and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered over 5 million users in 140 markets worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.ecoflow.com/us .

