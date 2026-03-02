Eco Guardian Receives $1.5 Million Ontario Government AMIC Grant to Support Sustainable Packaging Manufacturing in Aurora

AURORA, ON, March 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Eco Guardian, a leader in compostable and recyclable packaging solutions, has received $1.5 million in funding from the Ontario government through the Advanced Manufacturing and Innovation Competitiveness (AMIC) program. The investment supports the expansion of the company's manufacturing operations in Aurora, Ontario, to meet the growing demand for sustainable foodservice products.

The project will support the domestic manufacturing of paper-based foodservice packaging products, including hot and cold drink cups, food containers used for soup, ice cream, and other applications. This facility is equipped with advanced automation technology. At full capacity, the plant will be capable of producing 2 billion compostable and recyclable paper cups and food containers annually, significantly increasing Ontario's domestic production of sustainable alternatives to single-use plastics and reducing the reliance on imported packaging.

"Through the Advanced Manufacturing and Innovation Competitiveness program, our government is proud to support projects that are strengthening Ontario's domestic supply chains and creating new, good paying jobs for local workers" said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. "We congratulate Eco Guardian on this investment and look forward to seeing their Ontario-made packaging solutions reach new markets."

The expansion will enable Eco Guardian to scale high-volume local production and implement advanced manufacturing processes, resulting in the creation of up to 40 new skilled positions across manufacturing, operations, and technical functions. The project contributes to long-term economic growth in Aurora while strengthening Ontario's advanced manufacturing capacity.

"Support from the Ontario government through the AMIC program allows Eco Guardian to scale production and strengthen our manufacturing footprint," said Anil Abrol, President and CEO of Eco Guardian. "This project not only supports job creation but also ensures that high-quality, sustainable packaging is being made right here in Ontario for the global market."

This $1.5 million provincial investment accelerates Eco Guardian's ability to provide a reliable, domestic alternative to single-use plastics while securing Ontario's role in the global transition to sustainable packaging.

Founded in 2004, Eco Guardian provides a wide range of compostable and recyclable packaging solutions for the foodservice, grocery, and retail sectors. Based in Ontario, the company is committed to reducing environmental impact through innovation in material science and advanced manufacturing.

