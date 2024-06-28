Eclipse Coffee Roasters brand Elevate Snapchill Coffee recalled due to potential presence of dangerous bacteria
Jun 28, 2024, 18:02 ET
OTTAWA, ON, June 28, 2024 /CNW/ -
Product: Elevate Snapchill Coffee
Issue: Food - Microbial Contamination - Clostridium botulinum
Distribution: Alberta
