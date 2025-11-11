New features bring powerful additional capabilities to North America's largest AI-powered remote video monitoring network

DALLAS, Nov. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - ECAM, a North American leader in advanced AI-driven surveillance technology, today announced new AI-powered features within its proprietary AI platform, to increase proactive and preventative security in sectors including retail, automotive dealerships, construction, manufacturing and logistics, residential communities, parking lots and critical infrastructure.

"We're continuously developing ECAM's AI platform, giving new and existing customers access to upgraded features like theft detection and integrated technology + guarding solutions. Our unique position as North America's largest AI-powered remote video monitoring network lets us train proprietary AI models on our unmatched database of over 1 million human-verified real-world security events. This enables us to deliver superior video surveillance solutions at compelling value for money, backed by our vertically integrated, customer-centric business model and coast-to-coast North America service coverage" said Chris Brooks, Chief Operating Officer, ECAM.

AI-powered theft detection to address rising retail sector challenges

Designed to prevent losses before they occur, this multi-modal AI solution provides real-time theft detection by combining pose-based behavior recognition with advanced tracking algorithms capable of following individuals and objects across multiple cameras in a retail environment. Leveraging existing camera infrastructure, the system automatically identifies suspicious behaviors – including loitering, concealment and scan avoidance – and generates real-time alerts for intervention, as well as time-stamped video clips for investigation and reporting. This technology is intended to augment existing loss prevention strategies, while enabling live interventions, improved audit trails and scalable protection across diverse store formats. This AI is trained on real-world theft events and offers compelling value-for-money.

AI-powered guard alerts to uplevel hybrid (human + technology) security

Seamlessly integrating AI-driven detection technology with human guarding, this new solution uplevels hybrid security programs by transforming existing camera infrastructure into a proactive security network that enables threats to be mitigated before they escalate. When ECAM AI detects events such as perimeter breaches, intrusions and suspicious activity, real-time alerts are delivered directly to guards' devices for immediate response. With customizable detection rules, live video access and historical incident tracking, guards' situational awareness and operational efficiency are increased. Whether using existing fixed cameras or mobile surveillance units (MSUs), ECAM's AI solution for hybrid security ensures that critical events are captured, analyzed and acted upon – bridging the gap between technology and human action for smarter, faster security.

"ECAM AI is built in-house, with data and expertise specific to security applications, in contrast to some video monitoring providers which use generic, off-the-shelf AI. Our AI is already significantly improving security outcomes for customers, and increasing the number of threat actor apprehensions, while our continued research and development opens up a range of exciting future possibilities in security and analytics – many of which will also be made available to customers via the cloud, without any additional hardware requirements," said Alex Vourkoutiotis, Chief Technology Officer, ECAM.

Frictionless existing video surveillance system conversion to ECAM

In addition to its latest AI innovations, ECAM has introduced a seamless System Takeover Program – a frictionless way to transform existing video surveillance systems into fully monitored ECAM solutions. This turnkey conversion allows businesses to retain their current cameras and infrastructure while gaining access to ECAM's real-time AI analytics, 24/7 live monitoring by trained security professionals and centralized portal for incident reports. The result is a smarter, more responsive system that not only detects potential threats but ensures immediate human verification and intervention when incidents occur. Designed to eliminate the cost and disruption of traditional upgrades, ECAM's System Takeover Program delivers rapid deployment, exceptional value-for-money and peace of mind across any commercial environment.

About ECAM

ECAM is a North American leader in AI-driven live surveillance technology solutions, with the continent's largest footprint of monitored mobile and permanent surveillance unit systems. With a vision of Every Camera Always Monitored, ECAM combines the world's most advanced AI-driven live video surveillance technology with human expertise to deliver real-time protection with unmatched precision and vigilance. From R&D to product development and platform innovation, ECAM fully owns and develops its entire operation and technology stack. The company develops proprietary technologies specifically designed to address the most common challenges in surveillance. This in-house approach ensures customers benefit from rapid innovation and cutting-edge solutions tailored to their most common challenges. Headquartered in Dallas, ECAM is a global champion business of GardaWorld, an entrepreneurial-driven corporation that builds global champions in security services, AI-enabled security technologies, integrated risk management and cash automation solutions. For more information visit ecam.com.

SOURCE ECAM

Media Contact: [email protected]