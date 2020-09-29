EBlock ranked fastest growing automotive company and 30th overall on The Globe and Mail's ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - EBlock is pleased to announce it placed as the highest ranked automotive company and No. 30 overall on the 2020 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

"Our growth is rooted in our team's commitment to developing the best-in-class product for our dealers," said Ryan O'Connor, founder and CIO of EBlock. "When we founded EBlock in 2015 we knew that the future of car auctions was going to be digital, however, we underestimated how fast this would happen. We are very fortunate that our technology back then fully aligned with the automotive industry of today. We are humbled by the overwhelming dealer support that has continued to grow since our very first auction. Thank you to all of our partners and team members for helping us achieve this success."

Launched in 2019, the Canada's Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 400 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2020 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online at tgam.ca/TopGrowing.

"The stories of Canada's Top Growing Companies are worth telling at any time but are especially relevant in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic," says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "As businesses work to rebuild the economy, their resilience and innovation make for essential reading."

"Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 400 businesses on this year's Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers."

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 5.9 million readers every week in print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.1 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe and Mail's investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About EBlock

EBlock is a leader in the wholesale automotive market, providing sellers and buyers with a streamlined platform that combines the energy and immediacy of a physical auction together with the convenience and efficiency of a digital one. Visit EBlock.com to learn more.

