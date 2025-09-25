The grand opening attracted over 100 dealers onsite, more than 600 active buyers in the Eastern Canada Live Auction and 119 of them active in the Halifax LiveLanes, and featured over 200 selections of dealer and commercial vehicles across multiple lanes from major providers.

These vehicles were showcased through the site's new physical lanes and EBlock's LiveLanes in the Eastern Canada auction on EBlock's digital platform. This demonstrated EBlock's proprietary technology, which seamlessly integrates digital and physical auctions into a single event across Canada.

Additionally, the event included over 50 units in EBlock's LiveAuctioneer lane. This innovative feature enables auctioneers to conduct live digital auctions for vehicles, whether inside or outside the gate, providing online bidders with an engaging experience akin to a physical auction.

Jamie Mackay, the general sales manager at Cumberland Honda in St. Amherst, NS, experienced his first physical car auction after 13 years in the business. He described the event as "wild," captivated by its excitement and energy. Mackay, who primarily sells cars wholesale digitally, transitioned to using EBlock exclusively a few months prior. He cited the platform's ease of use, time-saving benefits, and seamless transaction process as key advantages. He emphasized the significant benefit of being able to participate in major sale events in person without altering his digital approach, using the same technology and enjoying the same experience. "Simplicity is the beauty of it all," he concluded.

The new 6.5-acre facility can store up to 600 vehicles, features full mechanical services, state-of-the-art reconditioning service bays, full Canadian-wide transport, and extensive on-site services, including post-sale inspections. This location offers two physical lanes for weekly sales or customer-specific events, allowing EBlock to deliver the flexibility and meet customers where and how they prefer to do business.

Jared Pelley, a buyer from Auto Direct Wholesale USA, expressed his enthusiasm for the new approach. "I like the idea that at the same time that I can put proxies in other lanes I can be here to bid and buy in person," Pelley said. "This is going to work really well for us. Not to mention that you buy vehicles and have the PSI done right here in one process. It has everything." Pelley added that the seamless customer experience, offering multiple ways to engage, is precisely what he expects from EBlock President Lisa Scott and Director of EBlock Atlantic Mark Chatfield, given his long-standing industry relationship with them. "I know that these guys are customer oriented and bring a personal touch to everything they do."

EBlock's omnichannel experience centres are designed to empower dealers with expanded access to land and logistics, alongside special auction events that run simultaneously online and in-person using EBlock's proprietary LiveLanes and LiveAuctioneer technology. These centres are poised to evolve with the wholesale landscape by offering unparalleled flexibility, efficiency, and expanded opportunities for commercial business and specialised consignment.

"The opening of our Halifax experience centre is a pivotal moment for EBlock and the Canadian wholesale market," said Lisa Scott, President of EBlock. "These are not physical auctions; they are dynamic facilities that enhance the essential logistics dealers and commercial clients need to conduct business effectively. More importantly, they celebrate the vital social and cultural importance of our industry, ensuring we meet our customers precisely where and how they want to do business, whether that's through a digital dashboard or a personal handshake. "

The omnichannel experience centres embody EBlock's vision of a continuous, effortless wholesale process. Dealers can seamlessly source inventory, bid in live auctions, and access ancillary services, all in one marketplace and within a unified platform. This innovative approach complements and enhances existing services, offering comprehensive reconditioning, efficient vehicle movement and management, and the ability to participate in auctions both digitally and in person all in a single event.

EBlock's long-standing commitment to integrating diverse customer interaction methods is now amplified with these experience centres. They provide a strategic advantage, especially during periods of industry volatility, by combining physical accessibility with advanced technology to achieve comprehensive wholesale reach from coast to coast.

Key Features of EBlock's Omnichannel Experience Centres:

Digital-First, Land-Friendly: Prioritises digital interaction while enabling crucial physical engagement.

Seamless Integration: Merges digital and physical wholesale market interactions into one continuous process on a single platform.

Physical & Digital Synergy: Offers dedicated lots and reconditioning services alongside a robust digital auction platform.

Customer-Centric Approach: Adapts to dealer preferences, expanding commercial opportunities through LiveLanes and LiveAuctioneer technology.

Strategic Advantage: Provides comprehensive wholesale reach by combining physical locations with advanced technology.

The Halifax omnichannel experience centre is the first step in EBlock's strategic rollout across Canada, promising to reshape how dealers buy and sell cars, maximising efficiency and profit in an ever-evolving market.

EBlock's Edmonton facility, which was secured back in June, is now accepting consignment and handling logistics while undergoing construction and remodeling to replicate the Halifax model. The Edmonton location boasts an 8-acre lot, and will include a reconditioning building with full-service bays, omnichannel auction lanes, and full technology integrations with EBlock's digital platform. The location is expected to fully open in Q4 2025. Additional locations will be announced early in 2026.

"EBlock's core mission has always been to help dealers succeed," Scott stated. "It's a personally meaningful occasion to have Mark Chatfield running this facility and all of EBlock Atlantic Canada. I've worked with him for years in this industry and know the immense value he brings to any organization. The EBlock team and I are excited to integrate our innovative technology, robust facilities, and reliable services, both online and in person, to elevate the customer experience for our partners."

About EBlock

EBlock is evolving the automotive wholesale landscape by connecting tried-and-true wholesale strategies with digital efficiencies. The Company delivers a single marketplace that blends online and in-lane experiences, offering "Technology, Your Way" with exceptional service from industry experts. EBlock is committed to thoughtful innovation that embraces technology to connect the past and present with the future.

About E INC

EINC's mission is to optimise the online vehicle buying, selling, and management experience for automotive dealers and consumers. EINC has a digital platform (the "Platform") that provides automotive dealerships with access to an online wholesale auction marketplace where they can purchase or sell vehicles to other dealers, as well as access innovative software solutions to support dealers' digital retailing and inventory management. Access to EINC's Platform is complemented by ancillary service offerings to assist dealers with supplementary auction-related needs, including driving consumer traffic to their digital properties and optimising other business processes. E INC.'s digital wholesale marketplace goes to market under the brand EBlock, and EINC's digital retail suite of products goes to market under the brand EDealer.

