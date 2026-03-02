eBay Canada Appoints eBay Veteran Ashley Lawrence as General Manager

TORONTO, March 2, 2026 /CNW/ - eBay Canada today announced the appointment of Ashley Lawrence as General Manager of eBay's marketplace business in Canada. His joining comes at a moment of strong momentum for the business, as innovation, live commerce, and cross-border trade unlock new growth opportunities for Canadian buyers and sellers.

Ashley Lawrence, GM of eBay Canada (CNW Group/eBay Canada)

Lawrence returns to eBay for his second tenure with the company, having previously held leadership roles from 2007-2021, where he served in leadership roles across Analytics, Finance, and Strategy as well as Finance Director of eBay Classifieds and CFO of Kijiji Canada.

In his new role as GM of eBay Canada, Lawrence will lead marketplace strategy and operations, with a focus on accelerating innovation and strengthening the company's position in the market.

Canada recently launched eBay Live, the company's interactive live shopping platform, which is already generating strong engagement across key focus categories. As live commerce gains traction globally, Canadian buyers and sellers are increasingly embracing the real-time, community-driven format.

In parallel, the expansion of eBay International Shipping (eIS) in Canada is making it easier than ever for Canadian sellers to reach global buyers.

"Ashley has a clear understanding of eBay's complex marketplace and the Canadian market, and we have full confidence that he'll help accelerate our growth," said Ron Jaiven, VP and GM of eBay North America. "We are putting an emphasis on this market in the coming years, especially with the opportunities around eBay Live, C2C, and international shipping."

Lawrence shared his excitement about coming back to eBay to lead the Canadian business. "It's great to be back, eBay has always been a place I'm passionate about--personally and professionally--and it feels like home. Alongside our talented leadership team, I'm confident we can accelerate growth, strengthen how we serve Canadians and their communities, and continue building an environment where our people can do their best work."

On the opportunity ahead Lawrence noted, "Canada is home to one of the most vibrant, diverse, and entrepreneurial communities in the world. From coast to coast to coast, sellers are building businesses, collectors are discovering rare finds, and buyers are connecting with products and passions that matter to them. We're in a unique position to foster growth of something truly special here in Canada--now is our moment."

Prior to rejoining eBay, Lawrence served as COO at Kijiji Canada where his responsibilities included marketing, analytics, revenue operations, customer support, product and design.

