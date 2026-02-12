eBay Live Launches in Canada, Bringing Real-Time, Community-Driven Shopping Nationwide

Interactive livestream shopping experience debuts with celebrity guests and iconic cards up for auction at Fan Expo Vancouver and the Collectors Supershow in Toronto

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2026 /CNW/ - eBay Canada has officially launched eBay Live, an interactive shopping experience combining the thrill of livestreaming with trusted sellers and curated inventory, offering a new way for enthusiasts to discover, connect and shop what they love.

The Canadian debut coincides with major collectibles and fandom events across the country – Fan Expo in Vancouver and the Collectors Supershow in Toronto – underscoring eBay's role in community-driven commerce. With marquee programming taking place across the two conventions from February 13-16, fans can also interact with special guests on Live, including legendary athletes Doug Gilmour and Joseph Woll.

Shoppers can visit www.ebay.ca/ebaylive to preview the eBay Live programming schedule and sign up for reminders to join the action when each stream starts.

"eBay Live brings the energy and fun of live discovery together with the trust eBay is known for," said Caroline Pougnier, Director of eBay Live, North America. "It gives Canadian buyers a more interactive way to discover great inventory, connect with knowledgeable sellers, and engage with the collecting community -- all within eBay's trusted marketplace."

Coveted Pokémon and Sports Cards Take Centre Stage on eBay Live

To mark the launch of eBay Live in Canada, eBay is offering fans the chance to score two rare and highly-coveted trading cards – each worth thousands of dollars – at a starting bid of just $1.00. The fast-paced auctions will take place exclusively on eBay Live, with 30 second extended bidding, enabling everyone to get in on the action and potentially win an incredible deal.

The two trading cards reflect Canadians' collecting interests on eBay.ca :

Sports fans can bid on a 2024/25 Upper Deck The Cup Macklin Celebrini Gold Spectrum Rookie Auto /36.

Searches for Macklin Celebrini on eBay.ca in 2025 grew more than 800% in 2025 compared to 2024, reflecting Canadians' excitement for the rising, young NHL star.



Collectors have been waiting to score Celebrini Rookie Cards since he emerged as a dominant force in youth, USHL and NCAA hockey - a career bolstered by the hot start to his rookie NHL season.



All eyes are on Celebrini and the rest of Canada's national hockey team as they take the ice in Milan this month.

Pokémon fans can bid on a 2006 Pokémon EX Dragon Frontiers 100/101 Charizard Gold Star Holo Rare PSA 7 .

. Searches for Pokémon on eBay.ca grew more than 70% in 2025 compared to 2024 – highlighting the ongoing popularity of the franchise as it celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2026.

Charizard was the most-searched Pokemon on ebay.ca in 2025 thanks to its iconic status and the steady stream of new cards featuring the character.

eBay Live Fast Facts

eBay Live is a livestream shopping experience that connects buyers with knowledgeable sellers in real time. Shoppers can ask questions, see items up close, and shop instantly--on mobile, desktop, or the eBay app.

First launched in the U.S. in 2022, eBay Live has since expanded to Australia, France, Germany, Italy and the U.K.

Celebrity guests including Elton John, The Backstreet Boys, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Rob Gronkowski, Sophie Cunningham, Logan Paul, Pete Davidson, Ken Goldin, and more have all appeared on eBay Live.

About eBay

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects people and builds communities to create economic opportunity for all. Our technology empowers millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world, providing everyone the opportunity to grow and thrive. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2024, eBay enabled $75 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com .

