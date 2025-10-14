MONTREAL, Oct. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - EB Games is returning with a bold new concept store in the heart of Cours Mont-Royal, Montreal. This marks the first new EB Games location since Quebec entrepreneur Stephan Tétreault acquired GameStop Canada last June. More than a retail store, the space is designed as a destination for gamers, collectors, and pop-culture fans, as a place to try, discover, and connect.

Introducing EBX: The Heart of the Experience

Designed as an immersive destination, the store brings together video games, trading cards, collectibles, and accessories in a modern setting focused on discovery, hands-on trial, and community. At the heart of the space, EBX functions as an in-store event hub where partner brands--including Nintendo, Pokémon and other major names, will host exclusive activations, live demos, mini-events, and first-to-market launches.

"This new location was born from the desire to bring back a beloved brand and a unique in-store experience. Our goal is to turn every visit into a moment to remember, not just a shopping trip," said Stephan Tétrault, owner and CEO of EB Games/GameStop Canada. "This store embodies our vision: a place where fans come together to discover, connect, and celebrate their passions."

Grand Opening

The new store will open to the public on Thursday, October 16, at 12:00 p.m. at Cours Mont-Royal, 1455 Peel Street, Montreal. Visitors can expect special activations, exclusive gifts for the first arrivals, and launch-day offers.

ABOUT EB GAMES CANADA

With more than 185 stores across Canada, EB Games is the market leader in video games as well as pop-culture toys and collectibles. A proudly community-driven specialist, the EB Games team is fueled by passion and an unwavering commitment to delivering a distinctive product and service experience for its customers.

