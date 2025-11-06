EB Games and Vibrant Marketing Launch First-Ever "EB Trends" Store Concept at Toronto Eaton Centre

Fans line up 500 deep for Pokémon collectibles as new retail experience redefines fandom culture

EB Games, in partnership with Vibrant Marketing, officially launched EB Trends, a first-of-its-kind retail concept transforming traditional gaming stores into immersive, experience-driven destinations for fans and collectors.

The debut location, The Collectors Vault by EB Trends, opened on the weekend at the Toronto Eaton Centre and drew massive crowds. More than 500 fans lined up before doors opened, some camping out at 1AM to secure first access to rare and exclusive Pokémon collectibles.

Eevee mascot posing at Collectors Vault for fans. (CNW Group/EB Games)

Following a record-breaking launch weekend, EB Trends is keeping the momentum going. This Friday, the store will release the highly anticipated Mega Lucario and the exclusive Moltres Elite Collection, expected to draw even bigger crowds of collectors, fans, and competitive players from across the country.

"The Collectors Vault marks an evolution for EB Games," said Jim Tyo, President of EB Games Canada. "It's a reflection of how we're reimagining retail for the modern fan. We're creating experiences that go beyond transactions, inviting our community to engage with the brands and stories they love in new, meaningful ways."

Developed in collaboration with Vibrant Marketing, EB Trends blends EB Games' retail expertise with Vibrant's experiential leadership to deliver a fan-first retail experience that bridges physical retail with cultural moments in gaming, anime, and pop culture.

"EB Trends brings together the best of both worlds, retail innovation and experiential storytelling," said Eric Brouillet, President of Vibrant Marketing. "We're creating spaces that evolve with what's trending in fan culture, from Pokémon to whatever captivates the community next."

Among the fans attending the opening was Rowan Stavenow, a reigning Pokémon World Champion, who praised the elevated experience, saying it's unlike other places he's visited, calling it "upscale and nice."

Inside The Collectors Vault, fans can explore The Legendary Wall, featuring ultra-rare and display-worthy collectibles, plus a rotating lineup of exclusive drops, live-steam card pulls, photo opportunities with costumed Pokémon characters, a claw machine filled with plushies, and a giant pull machine filled with trading cards valued at $5K.

The launch of EB Trends marks the start of a nationwide rollout strategy, with the goal of additional themed locations planned across Canada in 2026.

