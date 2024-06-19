EASTPLATS ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS OF ITS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Jun 19, 2024, 08:45 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, June 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Eastern Platinum Limited (TSX: ELR) (JSE: EPS) ("Eastplats" or the "Company") announces the voting results of the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 18, 2024 (the "Meeting"). A total of 123,874,488 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 61.35% of the votes attached to all the outstanding common shares of the Company.
Detailed results of the vote held at the Meeting are set out below:
|
Business
|
Outcome of
|
Votes For
|
Votes
|
Votes
|
1.
|
To set the number of Directors
|
Approved
|
123,135,868
(99.40 %)
|
738,618
(0.60 %)
|
2.
|
Resolution electing:
|
(a) Lisa Ng;
|
Approved
|
122,118,100
(99.88%)
|
152,493
(0.12%)
|
(b) Changyu (Charlie) Liu;
|
Approved
|
122,126,114
(99.88%)
|
144,479
(0.12%)
|
(c) George Dorin;
|
Approved
|
122,127,100
(99.88%)
|
143,493
(0.12%)
|
(d) Xin (Alex) Guan; and
|
Approved
|
122,115,717
(99.87%)
|
154,876
(0.13%)
|
(e) Dr. Bielin Shi
|
Approved
|
122,126,417
(99.88%)
|
144,176
(0.12%)
|
as directors of the Company.
|
3.
|
Resolution appointing
|
Approved
|
114,657,963
(92.56%)
|
9,216,525
(7.44%)
No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.
SOURCE Eastern Platinum Ltd.
For further information, please contact: EASTERN PLATINUM LIMITED, Wylie Hui, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, [email protected] (email), (604) 568-8200 (phone)
