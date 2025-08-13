EASTERN PLATINUM LIMITED REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2025 AND INCREASE OF CREDIT FACILITY WITH INVESTEC

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Eastern Platinum Limited (TSX: ELR) (JSE: EPS) ("Eastplats" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has filed its condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and the corresponding management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"). Below is a summary of the Company's financial results for the second quarter of 2025 ("Q2 2025") and for the six months ended June 30, 2024 ("YTD 2025") in comparison to the same respective period in in 2024 ("Q2 2024" and "YTD 2024") (all amounts in USD unless specified):

Revenue for Q2 2025 decreased to $10.7 million (Q2 2024 - $18.8 million ), representing a $8.1 million or 43.1% decrease. Revenue for YTD 2025 decreased to $25.5 million (YTD 2024 - $34.5 million ), representing a $9.0 million or 26.1% decrease.





Investec Commodity Finance Facility Amendment

The Company is pleased to announce an amendment to the previously announced finance facility agreement with Investec Bank Limited ("Investec") on November 10, 2022, between Investec and Barplats Mine (Pty) Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eastplats. The renewable 12-month revolving commodity finance facility (the "Facility") is secured by PGM production delivered from the Zandfontein underground section to Impala Platinum Limited. The Facility will be used for working capital purposes and support the full restart of the Zandfontein underground section of its flagship Crocodile River Mine ("CRM"), located near Brits, South Africa. The maximum size of the credit facility was increased to R240 million ($13.5 million) from R110 million ($6.2 million). There were no other changes to the Facility.

Wanjin Yang, Chief Executive Officer and President of Eastplats commented, "We thank Investec for its continued support and commitment to Eastplats. The increased credit limit will enable us to ramp up our underground production tonnages at the Crocodile River Mine. We are all working hard to improve PGM and chrome production."

Operations

The Company derived revenue from the processing of PGM and chrome concentrates at the CRM. Eastplats' majority of revenue (approximately 28% and 53% for Q2 2025 and YTD 2025, respectively) is from chrome concentrate sales to third parties. As the Company ramps up production at the CRM, the Company expects to derive the majority of its revenue from PGM processing.

Summary of chrome production from underground operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024:



Q2 2025 YTD 2025 Total Run-of-Mine UG2 Feed (Tons) 75,340 120,287 Average grade Cr concentrate 40.7 % 40.7 % Tons of Cr concentrate (wet) 19,768 29,529

Summary of chrome production from the retreatment project at the CRM for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024:



Q2 2025 Q2 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Total Tailings Feed (Tons) - 281,867 109,919 667,166 Average grade Cr concentrate - 38.4 % 36.5 % 38.5 % Tons of Cr concentrate (wet) - 72,305 14,690 152,187

Summary of PGM production for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024:



Q2 2025 Q2 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Average 6E grade (grams per ton)* 151 41 150 45 Tons of PGM concentrate 1,401 808 2,072 1,753 PGM ounces produced (6E)* 6,781 1,066 9,961 2,554

*PGM 6E ounces are estimates until final exchanges and umpire results have been concluded, which can take up to three months

The Company has filed the following documents, under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca:

Condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 ; and





; and Management's discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 .

The condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 are available for download at https://www.eastplats.com/investors/quarterly-reports/F2025/ and are also available on the JSE's website at:

https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2025/JSE/ISSE/EPS/Q225.pdf.

The Company has a primary listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

About Eastern Platinum Limited

Eastplats owns directly and indirectly a number of PGM and chrome assets in the Republic of South Africa. All of the Company's properties are situated on the western limb (Crocodile River Mine) and eastern limb (Kennedy's Vale, Spitzkop, Mareesburg) of the Bushveld Complex, the geological environment that hosts approximately 80% of the world's PGM-bearing ore.

Operations at the Crocodile River Mine currently include mining and processing ore from the Zandfontein underground section to both produce PGM and chrome concentrates, respectively.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, forecasts, estimates, expectations and objectives for future operations that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "will," "plan," "intends," "may," "could," "expects," "anticipates" and similar expressions. Further disclosure of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and other forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form available under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

In particular, this press release contains, without limitation, forward-looking statements pertaining to: increasing underground production feed to the PGM and chrome circuits and improvement of PGM and chrome production results and the majority of the Company's revenues being derived from PGM processing. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements as a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, unanticipated problems that may arise in the Company's production processes, commodity prices, lower than expected grades and quantities of resources, need for additional funding and availability of such additional funding on acceptable terms, economic conditions, currency fluctuations, competition and regulations, legal proceedings and risks related to operations in foreign countries.

All forward-looking statements in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, the "Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information" section contained in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis available under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date they are given and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, and does not undertake, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

