Eastman collaborates with NB Coatings to offer sustainable automotive plastic

"Trēva provides a biobased, sustainable alternative to polycarbonate, ABS and PC-ABS for interior automotive applications at a cost-neutral position," said Chris Scarazzo, Eastman automotive market segment leader. "Eastman's material innovations match what OEMs need to develop lasting parts with sustainable materials and help them achieve their goals for sustainable content and replacement of petroleum-based plastic."

Sourced from sustainably managed forests, Trēva has biobased content of 42-46 percent, certified by the USDA's BioPreferred® program. To continue reducing waste and maximizing resources, Trēva benefits from carbon renewal technology, Eastman's proprietary recycling process that recycles waste plastic typically sent to landfills or found as litter in waterways.

Carbon renewal technology is a chemical recycling technology that diverts mixed waste plastics from the landfill and converts them to simple molecular components that are then reintroduced in the production of a variety of Eastman products, including Trēva—without performance compromise.

In automotive applications, cellulose-based Trēva exhibits high performance and reduced environmental impact. With optical and birefringence properties, it provides high clarity and superior strength and is suitable for applications such as human machine interface (HMI) lenses. Trēva also withstands the challenges of automotive interiors, including high temperatures, humidity, UV, scratch/mar and general durability requirements. Trēva has low VOC emissions, which is critical for interior parts. Its processing ease and excellent flow enable good dimensional stability and thin-wall designs for less material usage and lower weight.

"As an environmentally conscious coating provider, NB Coatings is excited to announce this paintability breakthrough in collaboration with Eastman," said Jesse Fritcher, NB Coatings vice president of technical. "Our trials with Trēva found adhesion of our coating technologies to be comparable to, and in some cases better than, that achieved with traditional grades of PC-ABS, providing new sustainable options for automotive design engineers."

About Eastman

Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2018 revenues of approximately $10 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit eastman.com.

About NB Coatings, Inc.

NB Coatings, Inc. (NBCi), formerly Bee Chemical, was established in 1945 and acquired by Nippon Paint (USA) Inc. in 2006 from Rohm & Haas. NBCi is the leader in automotive coatings for plastics in North America. Nippon Paint is the world's fourth largest paint and coatings manufacturer with global revenues exceeding $8 billion. For more information about NBCi, visit www.nbcoatings.com.

