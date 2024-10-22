EASTERN PLATINUM LIMITED ANNOUNCES CHANGE OF AUDITORS

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Eastern Platinum Limited (TSX: ELR) (JSE: EPS)("Eastplats" or the "Company") announces that it has changed auditors from PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (the "Predecessor Auditor") to Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants (the "Successor Auditor") effective October 22, 2024. The Predecessor Auditor resigned as the auditor of the Company effective October 21, 2024, and the Successor Auditor was appointed as the Company's auditor effective October 22, 2024, until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company. The board of directors of the Company accepted the resignation of the Predecessor Auditor and approved the appointment of the Successor Auditor.

There were no modified opinions, or reportable events (as defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations) in the Predecessor Auditor's reports on the Company's financial statements for the two most recently completed fiscal years or any subsequent periods.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the Notice of Change of Auditor, along with required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the Company's audit committee and board of directors and have been filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

About Eastern Platinum Limited

Eastplats owns directly and indirectly a number of PGM and chrome assets in the Republic of South Africa. All of the Company's properties are situated on the western limb (Crocodile River Mine) and eastern limb (Kennedy's Vale, Spitzkop, Mareesburg) of the Bushveld Complex, the geological environment that hosts approximately 80% of the world's PGM-bearing ore.

Operations at the Crocodile River Mine currently include re-mining and processing its tailings resource from the Barplats Zandfontein tailings dam and mining and processing ore from the Zandfontein underground section to both produce PGM and chrome concentrates.

For further information, please contact: EASTERN PLATINUM LIMITED, Wylie Hui, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, [email protected] (email), (604) 568-8200 (phone)