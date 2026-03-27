EARTHWORKS UPDATES WOKAURA TRANSACTION AND CRITICAL MINERALS RECYCLING AND RECOVERY PLATFORM

TSX-V: EWK

OTCQB: EAATF

VANCOUVER, BC, March 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Earthworks Industries Inc. (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update as it advances its strategic evolution into the critical minerals recycling and recovery sector. Further to its previously announced acquisition of intellectual property from Wokaura Art & Innovations inc. in a news release dated February 13, 2026, the Company confirms that the transaction has been submitted for review by the TSX Venture Exchange.

In alignment with its evolving business strategy, the Company has initiated a corporate transition to support operational execution of the next phase of growth. These changes are intended to align the Company with the appropriate organization to execute on its new growth strategy within the critical minerals recycling and recovery sector.

The Company has begun preliminary review of potential locations for the deployment of its initial recovery systems. Current activities include reviewing potential sites within target regions for initial system deployment, engaging with the Company's stakeholders and industry participants across recycling and materials handling sectors, and potential acquisitions or joint venture opportunities that may complement the Company's model.

Our approach is centered on scalable, modular systems that can be deployed efficiently and expanded over time. Initial discussions to date have indicated a strong level of alignment that this strategic direction represents a timely and relevant opportunity for the Company.

Earthworks has an established foundation in environmentally responsible waste handling. The integration of the Wokaura system represents an expansion of this expertise into the critical minerals recycling and recovery sector. The platform is focused on recovering valuable critical metals from existing material streams, supporting the development of domestic and regional supply chains, advancing environmentally responsible processing solutions and building scalable recovery infrastructure.

Global demand for critical minerals to continues to accelerate, driven by electrification, advanced manufacturing, defense technologies, and the buildout of energy infrastructure. Western economies are facing increasing pressure to secure stable, domestic, and environmentally responsible sources of these materials. These supply chains are further constrained by long domestic development timelines and permitting complexity for new primary projects.

David Atkinson, CEO of Earthworks, commented, "We are taking deliberate steps to position Earthworks for its next phase of growth. Alongside our operational transition, we have begun early-stage work around potential deployment and industry engagement. We believe this direction builds on our existing strengths while opening the door to new opportunities in critical mineral recovery, where demand for timely, responsible, and scalable solutions continue to grow."

About Earthworks Industries Inc.

Earthworks Industries Inc. is a publicly listed company focused on advancing innovative solutions across the materials recovery and infrastructure value chain, with an emphasis on efficiency, scalability, and long-term sustainability.

Web: www.earthworksinc.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this News Release.

SOURCE Earthworks Industries Inc.

For further information, contact: Earthworks Industries Inc., David Atkinson, President/CEO, 604-669-3143, Email: [email protected]