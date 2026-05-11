EARTHWORKS UPDATES ADDITIONAL DISCLOSURE REGARDING MCMILLAN ADVISORY AGREEMENT

TSX-V: EWK

OTCQB: EAATF

VANCOUVER, BC, May 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Earthworks Industries Inc. (the "Company") provides the following additional disclosure further to its news releases dated February 13, 2026, and May 11, 2026, relating to the acquisition of certain intellectual property related to a critical minerals recycling and recovery system (the "Transaction") from Wokaura Art and lnnovations lnc. ("Wokaura"). Wokaura is wholly owned by Chad McMillan doing business as McMillan Strategies.

The News Release also disclosed that McMillan would be providing advisory services to the Company. The Company and McMillan Strategies have now entered into an updated formal agreement dated April 25, 2026 (the "Advisory Agreement").

Pursuant to the Advisory Agreement, McMillan, as McMillan Strategies, will provide advisory and consulting services to the Company for a period of one (1) year from the financing date. Compensation under the Advisory Agreement will be:

Fees comprised of:

$60,000 payable upon the Company completing a financing of at least $125,000; and

$5,000 per month commencing the 1st day of the month following the date of the completion of the $125,000 financing for the duration of the agreement.

Finder's Fees: Subject to applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, McMillan Strategies will be entitled to finder's fees based on the aggregate gross value of any acquisition, divestiture, joint venture, merger or similar transaction entered into by the Company that is introduced by McMillan Strategies, as follows:

Aggregate Gross Value of the Transaction Fee Up to $300,000 10 % $300,000 to $1,000,000 7.5 % $1,000,000 or greater 5 %

Either party can cancel the agreement with 30 days notice and can mutually agree to extend the agreement.

About Earthworks lndustries lnc.

Earthworks lndustries lnc. is a waste material management and resource recovery company focused on developing and expanding its operations across the recycling and critical minerals sectors. The Company is pursuing opportunities to integrate innovative recovery solutions into its existing material handling platform to support the growing demand for secure and responsible sources of critical materials.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this News Release.

SOURCE Earthworks Industries Inc.

For further information, contact: Earthworks Industries Inc., David Atkinson, President/CEO, 604-669-3143