Earthworks Industries Inc. - CORTINA TRIBAL ATTORNEY FEES

TSX-V: EWK

OTCQB: EAATF

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Earthworks Industries Inc. (the "Company") wishes to provide an update on the status of the motion for attorney fees filed by the Kletsel Dehe Wintun Nation of the Cortina Rancheria, California (the Tribe), which was reported in our news release dated November 14, 2025.

The Tribe filed its motion for attorneys' fees after the U.S District Court for the Eastern District of California dismissed the Complaint filed by the Company's wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, Cortina Integrated Waste Management Inc., (CIWM), challenging the Order of the U.S. Department of the Interior's, Board of Indian Appeals (IBIA), which as we reported in our news release dated October 23, 2025, purported to cancel the federally approved lease between the Tribe and CIWM.

The Tribe asserts that as the prevailing party in the action it is entitled to recover the attorneys' fees it incurred in enforcing its rights under the lease. The Tribe seeks fees beginning from March 2018, covering the proceedings before the Regional Director, the appeal to the Interior Board of Indian Appeals (IBIA), and the District Court litigation.

CIWM does not have the approximately U.S. $400,000 required to pay the fees claimed or to file an opposition to the Tribe's motion for the fees.

