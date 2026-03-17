Earthworks Industries Inc. - NORTH BAY SETTLEMENT UPDATE

TSX-V: EWK

OTCQB: EAATF

VANCOUVER, BC, March 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Earthworks lndustries lnc. (the "Company") in a News Release dated November 20, 2025, disclosed that North Bay Corporation ("North Bay") agreed that it would convert all of the debt owing it to shares of the Company. North Bay and the Company have now signed a Supplemental Agreement dated March 4, 2026, specifying that North Bay will, pursuant to the agreement, receive 13,146,057 shares of the Company.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture

Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this News Release.

SOURCE Earthworks Industries Inc.

For further information, contact: Earthworks Industries Inc., David Atkinson, President/CEO, 604-669-3143