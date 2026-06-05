EARTHWORKS REPORTS MANAGEMENT CEASE TRADE ORDER REVOKED

VANCOUVER, BC, June 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Earthworks Industries Inc. (TSXV: EWK) (OTCQB: EAATF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective June 4, 2026, the British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) has revoked the temporary management cease trade order (the "MCTO") which prevented the Company's Officers, Board and Insiders from trading the Company's securities but did not affect other shareholders, including the public, to trade in securities of the Company.

The Company confirms that on June 2, 2026, the filing of the audited annual financial statements for the year ended November 30, 2025, along with the management's discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certificates (the "2025 Filings") for the period, which were required to be filed on or before March 30, 2026, were filed. On June 3, 2026, the quarterly financial statements for the 3 months ended February 28, 2026, along with the management's discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certificates (the "2026 Q1 Filings") for the period were filed. Copies of the 2025 Filings and 2026 Q1 Filings are available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Company is also no longer listed as being in default on the BCSC's reporting issuers list, and on the reporting issuer list, or default list, of each jurisdiction of Canada in which it is a reporting issuer to the extent that such jurisdiction maintains a list and the Company's Officer, Board and Insiders are no longer prevented from trading in the Company's securities.

About Earthworks Industries Inc.

Earthworks Industries Inc. is a waste material management company focused on developing and expanding our operations into critical mineral recycling and recovery, with an emphasis on efficiency, scalability, and long-term sustainability.

Cautionary Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release, nor do they accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this release constitute forward-looking statements or information under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. In particular, ‎forward-looking ‎statements in this release include statements regarding: the anticipated timing for the filing of the Annual Filings; and the ability of the Company to comply with the requirements of NP12-203. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including that the Annual Filings may not be completed in the time anticipated or allowed for by the MCTO, in which case a general cease trade order may be issued with respect to the Company's securities. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company cautions readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release as many factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations. Additional information on these and other risk factors that could affect the Company's operations are outlined in the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile. The Company does not intend and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Earthworks Industries Inc.

For further information contact: Earthworks Industries Inc., David Atkinson, President/CEO, (604) 669-3143