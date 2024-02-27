Earthworks Industries Inc. - CORTINA UPDATE

TSX-V: EWK

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Earthworks Industries Inc. (the "Company") hereby updates the status of its integrated waste handling project at the Cortina Rancheria in Colusa County, California. The project is being developed by the company's wholly owned U.S subsidiary, Cortina Integrated Waste Management Inc. (CIWM).

CIWM is currently awaiting a comprehensive report that the U.S Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Region 9 is completing for tentative approval of the remaining site-specific flexibility requests (SSFRs) pursuant to the EPA's Draft Guidance for Municipal Waste Landfills in Indian Country.

In a previous news release dated August 16, 2023, the Company reported that it had received a letter from the EPA stating it was completing the review and that it would be issued by year end, 2023. The Company acknowledged the additional time required by EPA, due to the significance and scope of the review.

Shortly after the beginning of the New Year 2024, having not heard from EPA, CIWM reached out to EPA on the timing of the report to address critical path timeline planning concerns in order to keep the project moving forward. EPA has advised that the report will be issued prior to the end of March 2024.

Mr. David Atkinson commented, "We are pleased to hear that the report is in final preparation and have been preparing the Company from both a project planning and social media perspective. The Company has attracted significant interest from both institutional and public investors over the past year and we expect this interest to continue to grow as our project moves forward."

