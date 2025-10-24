Earthworks Industries Inc. - CORTINA LEASE

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Earthworks Industries Inc. (the "Company") wishes to respond to the U.S District Court for the Eastern District of California's Order upholding the U.S. Department of the Interior, Board of Indian Appeals' decision to terminate the lease between the Company's wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, Cortina Integrated Waste Management Inc., (CIWM), and the Kletsel Dehe Wintun Nation of the Cortina Rancheria. The decision was disclosed in a news release dated October 23, 2025.

Management is currently considering all options available, including the filing of an appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, and will be issuing further updates as next steps are determined.

Mr. David Atkinson commented, "we are of course very disappointed at the decision, however, will look at all our options and continue to move forward with the model we have created at Cortina at other sites."

