EARTHWORKS ENGAGES THE SERVICES OF GLOBAL ONE MEDIA

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Earthworks Industries Inc. (the "Company" or "EWK") is pleased to announce it has engaged the services of Global One Media Limited ("Global One Media") to manage its social media channels, including the distribution of interviews, company news, and other similar services.

Commenting on the Global One Media engagement, Bastien Boulay, CEO of Global One Media said, "with the vast majority of young adults turning to social media for investment advice, we are thrilled to be able to introduce and enhance Earthworks' exposure to Millennial and Gen Z investors in particular, who typically consume investment information on digital channels such as YouTube, TikTok, Spotify or Instagram. By presenting the information in a way that is relevant to them and easy to digest and understand, we aim to help Earthworks develop a dynamic online following across all their social media channels.

Global One Media does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. Global One Media may provide additional services in the future.

About Global One Media

Global One Media is a full-service investor-focused digital marketing agency solving the needs of publicly traded companies. They deliver creative and effective solutions for digital market awareness and brand positioning across all industries, specializing in content creation and investor engagement for listed and pre-IPO companies. Leveraging their 'Stocks to Watch' global network and community-driven channels, they help public companies dominate their sector amid the digital and social media landscape, tell their story in an engaging manner, and reach millions of investors around the world.

SOURCE Earthworks Industries Inc.

For further information: Earthworks Industries Inc.: David Atkinson, President/CEO, 604-669-3143