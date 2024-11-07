EARTHWORKS - CORTINA UPDATE

TSXV: EWK

OTCQB: EAATF

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Earthworks Industries Inc. ("the Company") recently reported that, on June 27, 2024, the U.S. Department of the Interior's Board of Indian Appeals (IBIA) issued an order upholding the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) Regional Director's cancellation of the lease (the "Lease") held by its wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, Cortina Integrated Waste Management Inc. (CIWM). The Lease governed the construction and operation of CIWM's integrated waste management facility on tribal lands.

CIWM has, in good faith, spent decades pursuing the project and has invested significant resources to undertake the steps necessary to permit and operate the project pursuant to the Lease and applicable law. In order to reinstate the Lease of this complex integrated development project, CIWM has filed a Complaint in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California, against the United States Department of the Interior challenging IBIA's unlawful affirmation of cancellation of the Lease and seeking judicial relief.

CIWM's Complaint challenges the IBIA order and requests the Court to enter a judgement for the Company providing the following relief:

Declare that the IBIA decision violates the Administrative Procedure Act; Issue injunctive relief to vacate and set aside the IBIA decision affirming the BIA's termination of the Lease; Reinstate the Lease; and Grant CIWM such other relief as the Court deems just and proper.

Earthworks Industries is extremely pleased at the filing prepared by our U.S. attorneys, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, and the detail they have gone to in providing accurate information about the overwhelming amount of work and financial resources that CIWM has in good faith provided in moving the project forward.

Forward Looking Statements:

The news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively 'forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities regulations. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statements that involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objective assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company or CIWM to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the "Risks and Uncertainties Statement" attached to this news release. Forward- looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release. The Company will update these forward-looking statement and Risks and Uncertainties as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this News Release.

SOURCE Earthworks Industries Inc.

For further information, contact: Earthworks Industries Inc., 604-669-3143